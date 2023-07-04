 Fujitsu Uh X Intel Evo 4zr1j37875 Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। fujitsu Laptop
Home Laptop Finder Fujitsu Laptop Fujitsu UH X Intel Evo 4ZR1J37875 Laptop

Fujitsu UH X Intel Evo 4ZR1J37875 Laptop

Fujitsu UH X Intel Evo 4ZR1J37875 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Fujitsu UH X Intel Evo 4ZR1J37875 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Fujitsu UH X Intel Evo 4ZR1J37875 Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
FujitsuUH-XIntelEvo4ZR1J37875Laptop_BatteryLife_10Hrs
FujitsuUH-XIntelEvo4ZR1J37875Laptop_BatteryLife_10Hrs
Key Specs
₹69,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
512 GB
16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
10 Hrs
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹69,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
512 GB
16 GB LPDDR4X
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 71,490 M.R.P. ₹90,900
Buy Now

Fujitsu Laptops Prices in India

Fujitsu laptops price in India starts from Rs.41,900. HT Tech has 22 Fujitsu Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

Fujitsu laptops price in India starts from Rs.41,900. HT Tech has 22 Fujitsu Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Fujitsu Uh X Intel Evo 4zr1j37875 Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13.3" (33.78 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 10 Hrs
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD (1920x1080) Brightness: 400 nits 100% sRGB
  • 166 ppi
  • No
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
General Information
  • 307 x 197 x 16  mm
  • Black
  • 4ZR1J37875
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 16 Millimeter thickness
  • Fujitsu
Memory
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4266 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • 720
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 2 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

View all
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
YouTube Stories To Be Discontinued
YouTube Stories To Be Discontinued
04 Jun 2023
Apple enhances AirPods software features
Apple enhances AirPods software features announced during WWDC 2023
06 Jun 2023
Asmi Jain is one of the winners of the Apple WWDC23 Swift Student challenge.
Indian Student Asmi Jain Triumphs in Apple Swift Student Challenge
04 Jun 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
WhatsApp Companion Mode is now available for iOS users.
WhatsApp's Multi-iOS Device Linking Takes Flight
04 Jun 2023
Apple has unveiled new changes for the Safari browser.
WWDC 2023: Apple adds new features to Safari; Check them here
06 Jun 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Laptops By Brand

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Fujitsu Uh X Intel Evo 4zr1j37875 Laptop