Fujitsu Ch Intel Evo Fpc02548lk Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। fujitsu Laptop

Fujitsu CH Intel Evo FPC02548LK Laptop Fujitsu CH Intel Evo FPC02548LK Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Fujitsu CH Intel Evo FPC02548LK Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Fujitsu CH Intel Evo FPC02548LK Laptop now with free delivery.