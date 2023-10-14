Fujitsu Uh X 4zr1l12857 Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। fujitsu Laptop

Fujitsu UH X 4ZR1L12857 Laptop Fujitsu UH X 4ZR1L12857 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Fujitsu UH X 4ZR1L12857 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Fujitsu UH X 4ZR1L12857 Laptop now with free delivery.