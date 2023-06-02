Home Gaming News Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you

Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you

Apple Mac users can explore an abandoned station on Mars in this haunting narrative-driven potboiler

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 18:11 IST
Fort Solis
Fort Solis has you assume the role of engineer Jack Leary, who spends a long night on an isolated mining base on Mars. (Dear Villagers YouTube)
Fort Solis
Fort Solis has you assume the role of engineer Jack Leary, who spends a long night on an isolated mining base on Mars. (Dear Villagers YouTube)

Independent games developer Fallen Leaf along with boutique publishing label Dear Villagers have revealed that their upcoming cinematic sci-fi adventure Fort Solis is coming to Steam on Apple Mac. Users can now explore an abandoned mining facility on Mars, solve the mystery of the missing crew, and during it all make crucial decisions.

Notably, Fort Solis has you assume the role of engineer Jack Leary, who spends a long night on an isolated mining base on Mars. You can explore Fort Solis station at your own pace, gathering clues from its bunkers, labs, crew quarters, and harsh surface to understand what enigmatic horrors befell its inhabitants.

The events escalate, spiral out of control, and you must race against time to locate the Fort Solis crew members and escape to tell the tale!

Utilising the power of Unreal Engine 5, Fort Solis offers an intricately immersive setting in the deepest reaches of space. Featuring a first class crew that includes Red Dead Redemption 2 lead Roger Clark, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Death Stranding), and Julia Brown (The Last Kingdom, World on Fire), Fort Solis grounds you in its hard sci-fi drama with no camera cuts, load times, or HUD.

The thrill and excitement of making all decisions in real time is really high and best of all, it reveals if you have what it takes to solve the mystery and report back alive.

“We're thrilled to launch Fort Solis on Mac, reaching a broader audience of players,” said James Tinsdale, Game Director at Fallen Leaf. “Plus being able to play on the go is super convenient. We'd recommend wearing headphones though, should you go that route, as Fort Solis' sound design is a truly haunting mood setter.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 18:11 IST
