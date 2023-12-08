As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 has already started shattering records even though the game's release is still two years away. Rockstar Games published the GTA 6 trailer on December 4 and it amassed a staggering 93 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video. It overtook the previous record of YouTuber Mr. Beast whose “Every Country on Earth Fights for $250,000” video had 59.4 million views on the day it was released. Rockstar might have anticipated this hype considering that its previous Grand Theft Auto entry, GTA 5, is the second best-selling video game of all time. However, it seems that even this astronomical popularity isn't enough to convince billionaire Elon Musk to play GTA 5.

Elon Musk on GTA 5

In a post on the platform, X employee Dan @KettlebellLife revealed a list of games that he hadn't played. Surprisingly, the list involved all GTA games, including GTA 1, GTA 2, GTA 3, GTA 4, and even GTA 5! Amusingly, he also posted that he hadn't played GTA 6, which is sure to be the case as the GTA 6 launch is nearly two years away.

Commenting on his post, X chief Elon Musk revealed that while he had tried his hand at GTA 5, he did not like it! This is surprising because Elon Musk is known to be a keen gamer, and he even suggested livestreaming gaming a few weeks ago.

Musk said, “Tried, but didn't like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it.”

For the unaware, GTA 5 prologue puts you into the shoes of the two of the main protagonists Michael and Trevor in 2004 as they carry out a bank robbery in North Yankton. While escaping, both characters face a shootout with the police, which ultimately leads to Michael getting shot but he fakes his death. Perhaps, this is the part the Tesla CEO was talking about.