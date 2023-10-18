Icon
Home Gaming News Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark

Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark

In only a week, Roblox on PlayStation reached 10+ million downloads mark. Know how the game works on PS4 and PS5.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 17:25 IST
Roblox crossed 10-million downloads mark after its release on PlayStation. (REUTERS)
Roblox crossed 10-million downloads mark after its release on PlayStation. (REUTERS)

The gaming platform Roblox has finally made its way to PlayStation and gamers are literally falling over themselves to download it on their PS devices. The platform already has a huge fanbase on different devices such as PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox. Now, its expansion to the PlayStation can be beneficial for the company as well as the players due to the ease of availability of a variety of games. Since its introduction to PlayStation, the game has gained immense popularity as is clear from the skyrocketing download numbers.

Roblox games download on PlayStation

According to The Verge report, Roblox games on Playstation have crossed the 10-million downloads mark, which clearly shows the players' excitement levels. As of now, the popular games on Roblox such as Anime Champions Simulator, Blade Ball, Cotton Obby, All Star Tower Defence, Pet Simulator X, and more have been made available to PS4 or PS5 users. This move by the game will also result in an increased number of games and the user base will increase. It was also rumored that Roblox will make its debut on Nintendo Switch but no official announcement has been made till now.

How to play Roblox on PS4 and PS5

Downloading and playing Roblox games is different from how we normally play on other devices. So, carefully read the steps below if you own a PS4 or PS5.

  • To get started, go to the PlayStation Store (PSN Store) and search for Roblox and the games will be displayed.
  • On the Roblox game page, click the Download-to-install button. In order to play it, you must have an active and stable internet connection.
  • After the installation, click Play Game and launch Roblox.
  • The first thing you will need to do after loading the title screen is to create a new account, or if you already have one, to sign in.
  • If you already have a Roblox account, you can link it to your user ID by scanning the QR code on the screen or entering a six-letter code into the Roblox app on your phone.
  • After connecting your account, you will be sent to the Roblox home interface, where you can explore and play games.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 17:24 IST
