    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Gaming News Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new

    Call of Duty has shared its plans for Season 2 - Heavy Metal. Check when it is coming and what’s new for you.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 21:15 IST
    Rocket League Sideswipe tops BEST multiplayer games list at Google Play 2022 India awards
    Rocket League Sideswipe
    1/7 Google Play best of 2022 in India is a yearly award by the company to recognize the best performing applications of the year. (Rocket League Sideswipe)
    Apple iPhone SE
    2/7 One of the subcategories in gaming was the ‘best multiplayer games of 2022’. Any game that is played with other real players online were part of this category. (Amritanshu/ HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 While the competition was tough, Rocket League Sideswipe won the award. It is an arcade style car battle game where the aim of the game is to score goals by striking the ball with the car. The unique aspect of the mobile version of the game is that it is played with 3D cars in 2D landscape. (Rocket League Sideswipe)
    Apex Legends Mobile
    4/7 Google Play also announced multiple honorable mentions in the category. The first to be recognized was Apex Legends Mobile. The hero battle royale game also won the overall best game of 2022. (Apex Legends)
    image caption
    5/7 Catalyst Black, a third-person battleground shooter with multiple game modes, also got an honorable mention. (Catalyst Black)
    image caption
    6/7 Also to get an honorable mention was Farlight 84, a massive online multiplayer game that runs on the Unreal Engine 4. Alongside battle royale, it also has multiple other game modes that players can play. (Farlight 84)
    image caption
    7/7 The final multiplayer game to get an honorable mention was Offroad Unchained which is a PvP offroad car racing game. (Offroad Unchained)
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    View all Images
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 - Heavy Metal will bring new maps, modes, new class, new weapons, and more. (Call of Duty)

    Call of Duty Mobile has announced its upcoming plans for Season 2, titled Heavy Metal. Following the conclusion of Season 1, now, the second track of the Call of Duty Season 2 is set to continue with "Heavy Metal," which, like its predecessors, will bring a host of new features and content. "The post-apocalypse is here in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 — Heavy Metal. Introducing the Diesel Multiplayer map, the mech-style Goliath Clash! Multiplayer mode, the new Ravager Launcher Battle Royale class, and more," Call of Duty confirmed in a blog post. When is it coming? And what should you expect? Here is everything.

    Release of Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 - Heavy Metal

    You will have to wait for the update till its official release time on February 22 in order to play "Heavy Metal," which is scheduled to launch at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 - Heavy Metal: What's New

    The latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 2: Heavy Metal, presents players with the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards, which include a variety of free and premium content, such as new operators, including Domino - Intimidation Tactics, as well as the never-before-seen Deadman, the Maddox weapon, Unit Support perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and Call of Duty Points (CP). All of this content will be released throughout the season. Here is what else is coming to Call of Duty.

    • New Multiplayer maps: Diesel, originally featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, places players in a charming, yet remote roadside pitstop situated in the heart of the barren badlands.
    • Two new Multiplayer Modes: Put your luck to the test with Chaos Control, a new version of Control, or fulfil your desire to pilot a mech in Goliath Clash!
    • New Battle Royale class: Ravager Launcher, using the class's base ability, deploy a time-limited Sentry Turret that automatically attacks enemies within range.
    • New Weapon, Attachment, and more: You can get the new Maddox weapon, a finely balanced AR, enhance your arsenal with the M4 - Underbarrel Launcher signature attachment, or advance your gameplay with the newly introduced Unit Support perk.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 21:15 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba