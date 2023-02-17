Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new

Call of Duty Mobile has announced its upcoming plans for Season 2, titled Heavy Metal. Following the conclusion of Season 1, now, the second track of the Call of Duty Season 2 is set to continue with "Heavy Metal," which, like its predecessors, will bring a host of new features and content. "The post-apocalypse is here in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 — Heavy Metal. Introducing the Diesel Multiplayer map, the mech-style Goliath Clash! Multiplayer mode, the new Ravager Launcher Battle Royale class, and more," Call of Duty confirmed in a blog post. When is it coming? And what should you expect? Here is everything.

Release of Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 - Heavy Metal

You will have to wait for the update till its official release time on February 22 in order to play "Heavy Metal," which is scheduled to launch at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 - Heavy Metal: What's New

The latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 2: Heavy Metal, presents players with the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards, which include a variety of free and premium content, such as new operators, including Domino - Intimidation Tactics, as well as the never-before-seen Deadman, the Maddox weapon, Unit Support perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and Call of Duty Points (CP). All of this content will be released throughout the season. Here is what else is coming to Call of Duty.