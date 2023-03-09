    Trending News

    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile

    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile

    Fans of battle royales will soon get to try out Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. But this could mean bad news for CoD: Mobile games. Know the reason.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 20:11 IST
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile can be launched in the later half of 2023. (Call of Duty)
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile can be launched in the later half of 2023. (Call of Duty)

    The mobile battle royale gaming scene in India is currently in a bad way. Over the last few years, some of the major titles such as PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India and Garena Free Fire witnessed a ban by the Indian government. Recently, the newest battle royale game Apex Legends Mobile also announced that the game will be shut down on May 1. But with major options being CoD: Mobile,Garena Free Fire Max and New State Mobile, there is soon another title coming out for the fans. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile was announced last year and it will be released in the second half of 2023. But its launch could mean the death of CoD: Mobile.

    The game was first released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows in 2020. The game is a part of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is connected to 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War and 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard. Bringing its own twist to the battle royale genre, the game puts 120 players on the field instead of 100 and the last man surviving wins the game.

    The game also incorporates unique mechanics like Gulag where a player goes after they first die in the game and then must win a 1v1 combat to respawn to the game. The game is also expected to allow cross-play between Android and iOS and cross-progression between console and the PC version.

    CoD Warzone Mobile launch can kill CoD: Mobile

    The game was announced for Android and iOS last year and it has also gotten a release timeline of the second half of 2023. However, the game's release may also bring sadness to CoD: Mobile players.

    According to a statement given by Microsoft to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK, CoD: Mobile “is expected to be phased out over time (outside of China) with the launch of Warzone Mobile.” This means that just like Apex Legends, CoD: Mobile will also be shut down soon. However, it is not known how long the game will be kept alive after Warzone Mobile's release.

    This announcement, alongside EA revealing that the Battlefield Mobile game's development was called off, will be reducing the mobile battle royale game options heavily for players.

    As per all the information, Garena Free Fire Max, New State Mobile, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile and likely Indus Battle Royale will be the only major titles remaining in India by the end of the year.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 20:11 IST
