Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

Dell Technologies and Alienware have introduced two cutting-edge gaming monitors to the Indian market, unveiled initially at CES 2024. The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) gaming monitors mark significant milestones as the world's first of their kind. Designed to cater to the discerning needs of gamers, these monitors promise to elevate the gaming experience with their innovative features.

Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, emphasizing the companies' commitment to meeting the evolving demands of modern gamers through continuous display innovation. With Quantum Dot technology integrated into the latest QD-OLED family, these monitors offer an immersive gaming and entertainment experience.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) Gaming Monitor, recognized as a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, combines beauty with performance. Its 4K curved QD-OLED panel delivers infinite contrasts, true blacks, and peak luminance up to 1000nits. With features like Dolby Vision HDR, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync certification, gamers can expect smooth gameplay even in intense scenarios.

On the other hand, the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) Gaming Monitor offers unrivaled speed with its trailblazing 360Hz native refresh rate on a 27-inch OLED display. Recognized as another 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, this monitor ensures clear visibility of fast-moving objects, accompanied by features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync for artifact-free performance at any framerate.

Both monitors prioritize user comfort and sustainability. They feature fully adjustable ergonomic stands and are made from sustainable materials, including 85% PCR plastic and 100% recycled aluminum. Additionally, they come packaged in specially engineered recycled cardboard boxes, reflecting Dell's commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) starts at INR 129,999, while the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) starts at INR 99,999. These monitors are available exclusively for purchase on Dell. com, beginning February 20, 2024.

