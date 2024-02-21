 Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

Dell Technologies and Alienware introduce the world's first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor and 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, promising unparalleled performance and innovation for gamers in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 12:01 IST
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell, Alienware, gaming monitors, QD-OLED, India, innovation, 4K, 360Hz, gaming experience, sustainability
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell, Alienware, gaming monitors, QD-OLED, India, innovation, 4K, 360Hz, gaming experience, sustainability

Dell Technologies and Alienware have introduced two cutting-edge gaming monitors to the Indian market, unveiled initially at CES 2024. The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) gaming monitors mark significant milestones as the world's first of their kind. Designed to cater to the discerning needs of gamers, these monitors promise to elevate the gaming experience with their innovative features.

Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, emphasizing the companies' commitment to meeting the evolving demands of modern gamers through continuous display innovation. With Quantum Dot technology integrated into the latest QD-OLED family, these monitors offer an immersive gaming and entertainment experience.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) Gaming Monitor, recognized as a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, combines beauty with performance. Its 4K curved QD-OLED panel delivers infinite contrasts, true blacks, and peak luminance up to 1000nits. With features like Dolby Vision HDR, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync certification, gamers can expect smooth gameplay even in intense scenarios.

On the other hand, the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) Gaming Monitor offers unrivaled speed with its trailblazing 360Hz native refresh rate on a 27-inch OLED display. Recognized as another 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, this monitor ensures clear visibility of fast-moving objects, accompanied by features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync for artifact-free performance at any framerate.

Both monitors prioritize user comfort and sustainability. They feature fully adjustable ergonomic stands and are made from sustainable materials, including 85% PCR plastic and 100% recycled aluminum. Additionally, they come packaged in specially engineered recycled cardboard boxes, reflecting Dell's commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) starts at INR 129,999, while the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) starts at INR 99,999. These monitors are available exclusively for purchase on Dell. com, beginning February 20, 2024.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 12:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak hints at AI-powered NPCs leading to smarter interactions; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets