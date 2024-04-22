Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to play Mechadrake Event and win rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 22: Free Fire has rolled out the OB44 update to the game with new features, events, and gaming experiences. The update will give the players a chance to enter the new themed virtual world and play the game with new enemies and challenges. Such an update keeps the thrill and excitement of playing mobile games going. Additionally, with the new updates, the game will gradually announce new events to provide gamers with new gaming gear such as characters, outfits, weapon skin, and more. Know about the recently announced Mechadrake Event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 22: What is the Mechadrake Event?

The Mechadrake Event is a new feature in the game which was released on 18 April and it will stay live in the game till 5 May. In this event, players must complete the assigned missions to earn Mechadrake points. Then player will have to booyah the Mechadrake trial to enter the war. During the war, the player will have to defeat the Mechadrake to receive points. Note that if you cannot enter the war, the points will be deducted. Once the Mechadrake is defeated, players will be rewarded with rank points and other rewards. Also, check how you can earn free rewards by redeeming Free Fire codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 22:

S6O4H1Y9M2N5T3G

X7R2Z8D6A1B4Q9V

G3F1P9T4N5E7L2I

I6V8Q2U3M5D4K9S

J4H7A6W1C8Z9Y3B

F5M1T8D2G6P7X9R

K9Q3N2B5J8Y6U4C

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

