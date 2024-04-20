Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20: Avatars, weapons skins and more on offer

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20: With the OB44 update for Garena Free Fire MAX out now, it is certainly an exciting time to be a player. Things get more eventful when the developers roll out special in-game events, offering rewards for completing a specific set of objectives or spending diamonds. However, if you do not wish to do either of these things but still want rewards, then there's another way to get them - through redeem codes. Know all about Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Garena Free Fire MAX gives players items like weapons, gloo walls, and more, to aid in battles and win the game. While most of these items can be bought through special events, some of them can be purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds or gold. This is where redeem codes come in. These alphanumeric codes give players a chance to grab items like characters, skins, weapons, and diamonds free of cost.

However, players should be aware of some of the things associated with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

1. They come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them quickly.

2. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. Thus, players are advised to try out as many codes as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20

Q3F6W8K4R9V07PBJ

M7R4F9W2K8V3PB8J

L8W3FHT6E5Y454WJ

C4R7GEDRT5GHE563

D9F2W6R7V3K80PBJ

X5R8F3W9K7V82PBJ

G7F2W6K9R3V8PBKJ

P9R4W7K3F6V8PBKJ

B3W6F9R7K2V8PBKJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

