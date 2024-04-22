Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to master close-range shooting

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Free Fire Max is one of the most played Battle Royale games in India. Its graphic-intensive gameplay enhances the gaming experience and keeps the payers hooked. However, what makes the game more interesting is its real-time warzone experience through which players can learn several gaming skills. While the game is all about spotting enemies and eliminating them. However, it is not as easy as it sounds. Players have to master their aim to swiftly eliminate enemies. Therefore, know how you can master close-range shooting.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: How to master close-range shooting

The very first thing players need to consider is the choice of weapon for close-range shooting. Make sure to wisely choose the shotguns, SMGs, and assault rifles for the close battles.

Make sure you have enough health to indulge in a fight. Use health supplies to boost your energy and then go for the battles as the close-range killing could get intense and you may quickly drain your health.

Even at close range, stay behind a cover to protect yourself from the damage. Always find the right place to hide and then make your move to eliminate enemies.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22

S6O4H1Y9M2N5T3G

X7R2Z8D6A1B4Q9V

G3F1P9T4N5E7L2I

I6V8Q2U3M5D4K9S

J4H7A6W1C8Z9Y3B

F5M1T8D2G6P7X9R

K9Q3N2B5J8Y6U4C

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the Free Fire Max codes, first log in to your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account.

Step 2: Head towards the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

