Home Gaming News Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study

Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study

A new study found that older people who play digital puzzle games had the same memory abilities as persons in their twenties.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 07:29 IST
Wordle
According to a new study, older people who play digital puzzle games have the same recall capacity as people in their twenties. (HT Print)
Wordle
According to a new study, older people who play digital puzzle games have the same recall capacity as people in their twenties. (HT Print)

A new study found that older people who play digital puzzle games had the same memory abilities as persons in their twenties.

The study, from the University of York, also found that adults aged 60 and over who play digital puzzle games had a greater ability to ignore irrelevant distractions, but older adults who played strategy games did not show the same improvements in memory or concentration.

It is known that as humans age, their mental abilities tend to decrease, particularly the ability to remember a number of things at a single time - known as working memory. Working memory is thought to peak between the ages of 20 and 30 before slowly declining as a person gets older.

Previous research, however, has shown that the way we hold information in the brain changes as we get older, and so the York team looked at whether the impacts of particular types of mental stimulation, such as gaming, also had altered effects depending on age.

Dr Fiona McNab, from the University of York's Department of Psychology, said: “A lot of research has focused on action games, as it is thought that reacting quickly, keeping track of targets and so on helps attention and memory, but our new analysis shows that the action elements do not seem to offer significant benefits to younger adults.

“It instead seems to be the strategy elements of the games - planning and problem solving for example - that stimulates better memory and attention in young people. We don't see this same effect in older adults, however, and more research is needed to understand why this is. We can't yet rule out that the strategy games played by older people are not as difficult as the games played by younger people and that the level of challenge might be important in memory improvement.”

The study included older and younger adults playing s digital gamethat they would normally play in their ‘real lives'. This resulted in a wide range of games to be tested alongside a digital experiment that required participants to memorise images, whilst being distracted.

Dr Joe Cutting, from the University of York's Department of Computer Science, said: “Generally people have a good ability to ignore irrelevant distractions, something we call ‘encoding distraction'. We would expect for example that a person could memorise the name of a street whilst being distracted by a child or a dog, but this ability does decline as we age.

“Puzzle games for older people had this surprising ability to support mental capabilities to the extent that memory and concentration levels were the same as a 20 year-olds who had not played puzzle games.”

Older people were however more likely to forget elements committed to memory whilst being distracted if they only played strategy games, and young people were less successful at focusing attention if they played only puzzle games.

The researchers say future study could focus on why there is a difference between impacts of types of games depending on the age of a player and if this is connected to how the brain stores information as people age. (ANI)

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 07:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets