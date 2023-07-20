Home Gaming News Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!

The latest Pokemon game, Pokemon Sleep is now finally available on the App Store for iPhones, and it makes sleeping more fun. Know all about the app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 13:09 IST
Pokemon Sleep
View all Images
Pokemon Sleep is free to download on App Store. (App Store)

Pokemon Sleep, a mobile game where you can catch Pokemon even while you snooze, has finally been rolled out on the App Store for iPhones. While the game was first announced in 2019, there was no information regarding it until February this year when a livestream was held, giving people a first look at the upcoming title. Pokemon Sleep is developed by the Pokemon Company which is famous for its Pokemon games on Nintendo, anime television series, and the sensation that is Pokemon Go. Here's all you need to know about Pokemon Sleep.

What is Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep is a mobile game that turns collecting sleep data and tracking sleep cycles into a fun game. To progress, players don't require any particular skills and they just have to sleep, instead of grinding outside for hours and finding places to catch Pokemon. The game allows players to choose from 100 characters that represent their sleep state and calculates a Sleep Score, depending on the number of hours they have slept. It then rewards them by allowing them to catch rare Pokemon.

On the App Store page, the official description of Pokemon Sleep states, “Collect Pokémon Through Sleeping! In the world of Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon with the same sleep type as you will gather around as you catch some Zs, so discover all the various different sleep styles that Pokémon can have as you aim to complete your Sleep Style Dex!”

Pokemon Sleep features

1. To play Pokemon Sleep, players need to just keep their smart devices by their pillow. Players are advised to not keep devices under their pillow or blankets as it can lead to device overheating.

2. During the time you sleep, the game gathers Pokemon based on your sleep type and how long you slept. You can then do research on these Pokemon to complete your Sleep Style Dex.

3. As you befriend more Pokemon, Snorlax will grow in size by receiving berries from them. The more it grows, the more chances players will have of encountering Pokemon with rare sleep styles.

4. While the game makes sleeping fun, it also collects your sleep data. It can track how long you took to fall asleep, how long you spent in different sleep stages, and whether you snored or talked in your sleep.

5. The game has additional features such as Pokemon-inspired music to help you sleep and smart alarms to wake you up.

Pokemon Sleep is free to download and is available on the App Store for iPhones only.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 13:08 IST
