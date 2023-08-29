Home Gaming News Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

Connections is a new game by the New York Times, which is gaining huge popularity. After a recent expansion, it can now be played on iPhone and Android through the NYT Games app as well. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 18:26 IST
Connections
Connections is a daily game where players find common threads between words to categorize them into groups of four. If you like Wordle, you need to try it out. (NYT)
Connections
Connections is a daily game where players find common threads between words to categorize them into groups of four. If you like Wordle, you need to try it out. (NYT)

Recently, Wordle, the text puzzle where you have to find out the word of the day, completed its 800th game. The game, which became a global sensation, was acquired by the New York Times in 2022. And if you are a fan of Wordle, or text puzzles in general, then you need to know about the most recent game to come out of NYT, which is gaining popularity at an exponential rate. The game is called Connections and it is a very different take on word puzzles. The best part about the game is that now it is available to play on iPhone and Android devices as well.

The game was recently given an upgrade, and now it can be played on both iPhone and iPad through the NYT Games app, the company said in a post. “Starting this week, solvers can now play Connections across all Times platforms, including the New York Times Games app for iOS and Android devices…Along with desktop and mobile web, Connections will soon be available to play within the Play tab in The New York Times app”.

What is Connections

Connections is a unique take on text-based puzzles, where instead of finding the word, you are supposed to group them correctly using wit, creativity, and the power of vocabulary.

The one-game-a-day puzzle comes with 16 words that can be arranged in four groups of four words each. To do that, you have to carefully investigate the relationship between the words. Sometimes, the relationship is quite easy to understand, whereas other times it can be subtle and confusing. You have four attempts to correctly assign them their groups.

The game made its debut on June 12, and since then it has consistently risen in popularity. Some reports suggest that the game is second-most played on NYT Games after Wordle. This fresh take on word games is sure to become more popular in days to come.

Apart from iOS and Android, the game can also be played on the NYT website in the games section. The game is free-to-play and you do not need to subscribe to NYT Games in order to gain access.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 18:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets