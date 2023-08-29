Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

Recently, Wordle, the text puzzle where you have to find out the word of the day, completed its 800th game. The game, which became a global sensation, was acquired by the New York Times in 2022. And if you are a fan of Wordle, or text puzzles in general, then you need to know about the most recent game to come out of NYT, which is gaining popularity at an exponential rate. The game is called Connections and it is a very different take on word puzzles. The best part about the game is that now it is available to play on iPhone and Android devices as well.

The game was recently given an upgrade, and now it can be played on both iPhone and iPad through the NYT Games app, the company said in a post. “Starting this week, solvers can now play Connections across all Times platforms, including the New York Times Games app for iOS and Android devices…Along with desktop and mobile web, Connections will soon be available to play within the Play tab in The New York Times app”.

What is Connections

Connections is a unique take on text-based puzzles, where instead of finding the word, you are supposed to group them correctly using wit, creativity, and the power of vocabulary.

The one-game-a-day puzzle comes with 16 words that can be arranged in four groups of four words each. To do that, you have to carefully investigate the relationship between the words. Sometimes, the relationship is quite easy to understand, whereas other times it can be subtle and confusing. You have four attempts to correctly assign them their groups.

The game made its debut on June 12, and since then it has consistently risen in popularity. Some reports suggest that the game is second-most played on NYT Games after Wordle. This fresh take on word games is sure to become more popular in days to come.

Apart from iOS and Android, the game can also be played on the NYT website in the games section. The game is free-to-play and you do not need to subscribe to NYT Games in order to gain access.