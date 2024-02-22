Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too

Fortnite Festival Season 2 is here with the surprise entry of iconic singer Lady Gaga slated as the highlight. The collaboration marks the entry of the singer to the gaming world which will officially begin from February 22, 2024. The game will feature some of Gaga's famous songs as playable Jam Tracks which will give a chance to players to perform on a stage. The Fortnite Festival Season 2 will feature Gaga-inspired items from her latest album, "Chromatica”. Check what you can get from the new season, including new outfits, Jam Tracks, and much more.

Fortnite Festival Season 2

The Fortnite Festival Season 2 will go live today, February 22, 2024, featuring the famous singer Lady Gaga. According to the Fortnite blog, the season includes both a free Reward Track and a Premium Reward Track upgrade. The premium rewards include Gaga-exclusive Instruments, Engimatic Gaga Outfit, cosmetics, and the purple bodysuit designed by designer Nange Magro. To get your hands on the premium rewards, players will have to use 1800 V-Bucks.

That's not all, players can also experience the season 2 new features for free. Free players can get their hands on Woodworker Drums, additional jam tracks, and emotes. Additionally, players can also groove on Gaga's famous songs in the jam tracks such as Applause, Bloody Mary, Born This Way, The Edge of Glory, Rain On Me, and more.

Players can also buy the Gaga-inspired gear from the Fortnite item shop which includes Chromatica Armor Outfit, Chromatica Bass, Chromatica Mic, "Stupid Love" Jam Track, and Rain Check emote.

What is the Fortnite Festival?

The Fortnite Festival is the new music-based game offering where players can experience the Fortnite Festival Main Stage and Fortnite Festival Jam Stage. In the game, up to 4 players can party together with the available jam tracks, instruments, emotes, and others. The game includes a set of global hits where players can create their own unique mash-ups with their friends with the help of Jam Loops, key selections, and even tempo.

