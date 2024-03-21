Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year

Epic Games Inc., the developer behind the popular Fortnite franchise, announced plans for a mobile online store on the iOS and Android platforms.

The company will take a 12% commission on sales, less than the 30% that Apple Inc. and Google charge at their respective app stores, Epic officials said Wednesday at a developer conference.

Closely held Epic sued Apple and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, alleging monopolistic behavior by their mobile gaming stores, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney criticizing the 70-30 revenue split the tech giants required from developers.

Passage of the EU's Digital Markets Act, which took effect this month, opened the door for Epic to launch its own store and offer game developers a more favorable split.