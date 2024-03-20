 iPhone 16 is set to redefine smartphone design with smaller bezels and larger displays, reveals report. | Tech News
Home Tech News iPhone 16 is set to redefine smartphone design with smaller bezels and larger displays, reveals report.

iPhone 16 is set to redefine smartphone design with smaller bezels and larger displays, reveals report.

A recent report suggests that Apple iPhone 16 will feature larger displays and smaller bezels, thanks to advancements in display technology.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 20:09 IST
Icon
iPhone 16
Advancements in display technology may pave the way for a sleeker iPhone 16 experience, offering users more screen real estate without compromising on comfort. (@MajinBuOfficial)
iPhone 16
Advancements in display technology may pave the way for a sleeker iPhone 16 experience, offering users more screen real estate without compromising on comfort. (@MajinBuOfficial)

The Apple iPhone 16 is poised to usher in a new era of smartphone design, according to a recent supply-chain report. The report suggests that advancements in display technology will allow for the reduction of bezels while expanding the screen size, and this is expected in conjunction with the Pro models. Yes, indeed, larger displays are on the horizon for the iPhone 16 Pro models, with leaked CAD models revealing a roughly 6.9-inch screen for the iPhone 16 Pro Max variant. Despite the larger screen, Apple aims to maintain the device's overall form factor, ensuring it remains comfortable to hold, reported 9to5mac.

Shrinking Bezels for Enhanced Aesthetics

In addition to larger displays, the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature smaller bezels. Supply-chain sources indicate that Apple's display suppliers have developed technology to achieve this, enhancing the visual appeal of the devices while maximizing screen real estate.

One challenge associated with shrinking bezels is managing the internal wiring to prevent overheating. However, advancements in heat-controlled heat dissipation technologies have reportedly addressed this issue, paving the way for thinner bezels across all iPhone 16 models.

Looking further ahead, Apple has long-term ambitions for a bezel-free display, with components like the Face ID module and selfie camera hidden beneath the screen. While embedding the Face ID module beneath the display may become a reality sooner, integrating the selfie camera poses a greater challenge due to potential compromises in photo quality.

Although initial reports suggested that under-display Face ID could debut as early as 2026, delays in the development of underlying technologies may push this timeline further into the future. Despite potential setbacks, Apple remains committed to pushing the boundaries of smartphone design, aiming for a seamless integration of hardware and display technology.

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 16's launch later this year, consumers eagerly await confirmation of these advancements and the impact they will have on the future of mobile devices.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 20:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets