iPhone 16 is set to redefine smartphone design with smaller bezels and larger displays, reveals report.

The Apple iPhone 16 is poised to usher in a new era of smartphone design, according to a recent supply-chain report. The report suggests that advancements in display technology will allow for the reduction of bezels while expanding the screen size, and this is expected in conjunction with the Pro models. Yes, indeed, larger displays are on the horizon for the iPhone 16 Pro models, with leaked CAD models revealing a roughly 6.9-inch screen for the iPhone 16 Pro Max variant. Despite the larger screen, Apple aims to maintain the device's overall form factor, ensuring it remains comfortable to hold, reported 9to5mac.

Shrinking Bezels for Enhanced Aesthetics

In addition to larger displays, the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature smaller bezels. Supply-chain sources indicate that Apple's display suppliers have developed technology to achieve this, enhancing the visual appeal of the devices while maximizing screen real estate.

One challenge associated with shrinking bezels is managing the internal wiring to prevent overheating. However, advancements in heat-controlled heat dissipation technologies have reportedly addressed this issue, paving the way for thinner bezels across all iPhone 16 models.

Looking further ahead, Apple has long-term ambitions for a bezel-free display, with components like the Face ID module and selfie camera hidden beneath the screen. While embedding the Face ID module beneath the display may become a reality sooner, integrating the selfie camera poses a greater challenge due to potential compromises in photo quality.

Although initial reports suggested that under-display Face ID could debut as early as 2026, delays in the development of underlying technologies may push this timeline further into the future. Despite potential setbacks, Apple remains committed to pushing the boundaries of smartphone design, aiming for a seamless integration of hardware and display technology.

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 16's launch later this year, consumers eagerly await confirmation of these advancements and the impact they will have on the future of mobile devices.