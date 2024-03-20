 Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback | Gaming News
An exciting GTA 6 map based on leaks hints at the potential return of familiar Vice City locations and new elements like Lake Leonida and Port Gellhorn Raceway.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 16:51 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
A GTA 6 map has been created by users on Reddit. Check details. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leaks and rumours are now surfacing in full flow, shedding light on the diverse aspects of the game including its location, characters, gameplay, mechanics and even the release date. The latest reports suggest that GTA 6 could see the light of day in early 2025, possibly in January or February. Amidst this excitement, fans on Reddit have created a GTA 6 map that showcases familiar locations from GTA Vice City making a comeback. Check details.

GTA 6 map

In the GTA 6 subreddit, user @EGNationnn posted a concept map of the game, created based on the massive mapping project that the Reddit community has undertaken. This fan-created GTA 6 map takes into account several leaks about the game, its trailer, as well as speculation. The first-ever GTA 6 trailer has already confirmed that the game will be set in Vice City and will feature the state of Leonida, which is Rockstar's fictional take on the city of Miami.

As per the concept map, familiar locations from GTA Vice City, the 2002 Rockstar game which also featured the same city, could make a comeback. Places such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, South Beach and Vice City International Airport may be seen. Additionally, the map may feature different topography, from North Beach and FairlyLand Forest to mountains.

There could be a big lake at the centre of the open world of Vice City, with the concept map hinting at Lake Leonida. Racing could be a part of the game too, with Port Gellhorn Raceway being included. The GTA 6 map might also include a prison, which suggests a Red Dead Redemption 2-like wanted system could be on the cards where the player spends a certain number of days in the prison depending on the severity of the crime.

That said, it is important to note that most of this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. 

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 16:51 IST
