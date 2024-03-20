GTA 6 leaks and rumours are now surfacing in full flow, shedding light on the diverse aspects of the game including its location, characters, gameplay, mechanics and even the release date. The latest reports suggest that GTA 6 could see the light of day in early 2025, possibly in January or February. Amidst this excitement, fans on Reddit have created a GTA 6 map that showcases familiar locations from GTA Vice City making a comeback. Check details.

GTA 6 map

In the GTA 6 subreddit, user @EGNationnn posted a concept map of the game, created based on the massive mapping project that the Reddit community has undertaken. This fan-created GTA 6 map takes into account several leaks about the game, its trailer, as well as speculation. The first-ever GTA 6 trailer has already confirmed that the game will be set in Vice City and will feature the state of Leonida, which is Rockstar's fictional take on the city of Miami.

As per the concept map, familiar locations from GTA Vice City, the 2002 Rockstar game which also featured the same city, could make a comeback. Places such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, South Beach and Vice City International Airport may be seen. Additionally, the map may feature different topography, from North Beach and FairlyLand Forest to mountains.

There could be a big lake at the centre of the open world of Vice City, with the concept map hinting at Lake Leonida. Racing could be a part of the game too, with Port Gellhorn Raceway being included. The GTA 6 map might also include a prison, which suggests a Red Dead Redemption 2-like wanted system could be on the cards where the player spends a certain number of days in the prison depending on the severity of the crime.

That said, it is important to note that most of this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

