From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024

Each year, thousands of technology enthusiasts gather in Las Vegas, Nevada for a single purpose: to check out the latest tech tools and toys from leading manufacturers at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES).

The event has played host to some of the most storied announcements in consumer tech. From Panasonic's 1969 unveiling of the first stereo headphones for FM radio, to Philips surprising the world with the first in-home VCR.

And don't worry gamers, CES has always had plenty of cool gadgets and videogames for you as well. In fact, in 1979, Atari used the conference to announce its Atari 400 and Atari 800 consoles and Bill Gates used it as a platform to launch the Xbox back in 2001.

This year is no different. The conference kicked off to much fanfare on Tuesday, January 9. From new controllers, comfort gear and monitors designed for gamers, let's take a look at what to expect from the gaming industry at this year's CES.

New monitors and comfort gear

One of the most talked-about themes of this year's CES revolves around 3D monitors. Brands like LG, Samsung and Acer are expected to unveil this new type of technology.

LG will reportedly show off its 4K OLED UltraGear monitor that is specifically designed for the gaming guild. Initially announced late last year, the 32-inch 4K gaming monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time, and LG's Dual-Hz feature and Pixel Sound technology.

Acer, too, will unveil its 3D monitor technology. Its Predator SpatialLabs reportedly touts a 27-inch display complete with a second virtual camera for more “depth” and “geometry” in scenes, according to a company release. The display can project a 2D and 3D image at a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with a refresh rate of 160Hz, and also offers a mode for converting 2D images into 3D, said the company.

Also improving the visual experience of gaming, companies such as AMD and NVIDIA, will make big announcements about graphics card improvements.

NVIDIA headed to CES to unveil its new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series graphics cards. All three GPUs in the series are reportedly faster than their predecessors, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3070.

AMD hit the showroom floor to flaunt its shiny new Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card, which purports to be a more affordable GPU option for gamers. But what sets this card apart from other similarly priced competitors is its power, clocking in at 16GB VRAM.

Now, with their eyes fixed on these new powerful screens and mind-blowing graphics, any good gamer must ensure they have proper head and neck support.

Razer, a gaming accessory and laptop maker, has them covered. They'll announce their Project Carol prototype, a special head cushion that's adaptable to gaming chairs. The cushion counts with 7.1 surround sound speakers and haptic vibration, making for a unique, immersive gaming experience.

Other major players in the gaming comfort space, like Nerdytec, also make ergonomic accessories for gamers, including their flagship Couchmaster line of gaming desks designed for sofas or the floor. Couchmaster is designed so gamers don't have to sacrifice their posture even when they can't sit in a gaming chair.

The next generation of gaming controllers

When talking about comfort in gaming, it's not all about the neck and back. We can't forget our fingers! After all, they're doing the most work!

A few big companies will be making some big announcements in the field of gaming controllers, which are set to improve playing experience and ease the pain on the old knuckle joints.

Samsung -- which debuted Samsung Gaming in 2022 and has struggled to position its cloud gaming service as a viable alternative for gaming consoles -- plans to launch its official gaming controller to pair with its Samsung Gaming Hub at CES.

The controller, which will reportedly cost USD $50, is similar visually to Microsoft's Xbox X Series and S Series controllers.

According to a company press release, it has a battery life of up to 40 hours of playtime per charge, a low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection and a home button that will lead to the Samsung Gaming Hub interface.

For its part, Microsoft's Xbox will have some neat updates at CES 2024 as well. Hyperkin, a US firm that manufactures accessories for gaming consoles, announced during the show that it will re-release a slimmed down version of the original Xbox Controller S or the “Duke.”

The new version, dubbed the “DuchesS,” will include Hall Effect joysticks, which according to IGN, “use magnets and electrical conductors” rather than electrical resistance, helping to extend the lifespan of the controller. Gamers are also keeping their eye on CES to see if Microsoft makes any long-awaited announcements about its Xbox Series X.

Sony, on the other hand, isn't expected to make any big announcements related to controllers for its PlayStation consoles, but they have in years past. Other announcements related to their console, including the possible announcement of the PlayStation 5 Pro, could be in the mix.

Gaming analyst Tom Henderson wrote on X last week that “everyone is hyped that the PS5 Pro might be announced at CES.” He added that his prediction is for the announcement to come later in the year.

Taiwanese multinational MSI, which makes a range of hardware including gaming laptops, officially announced its new portable gaming console, the MSI Claw. A direct rival to Nintendo Switch and Valve Steam Deck, the portable console lets gamers enjoy games like Assassin's Creed, Settlers, and Aztech Forgotten Gods, developed by Lienzo studio.

While this year may not be as memorable as CES 2001 when Bill Gates brought out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to unveil the first ever Xbox, there are certainly plenty of cool new gadgets for gamers to ensure they have a great 2024!

