Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon

Is BGMI coming back to India? Here is what the latest leak has revealed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 20:09 IST
Indian government may lift the ban on BGMI in India soon. (Unsplash)
Indian government may lift the ban on BGMI in India soon. (Unsplash)

Good news for fans! Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular online game, may soon be available again! The multi-player battle royale game's fans have been waiting for a long time now for some word on lifting of the ban slapped on it by the government. As per a report by News18, the ban on the controversial game app Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to be lifted soon. The ban imposed on BGMI in July, 2022 had left millions of fans disheartened. Undeniably, BGMI was highly popular in India. The government had banned BGMI due to data security concerns, resulting in its removal from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, making it unavailable for everyone.

The report further reveals that the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be lifted for a temporary period of only three months. And, what is more, it will be closely monitored during this time. A senior official has told News18 that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will soon issue an order to unban the app from online stores.

BGMI with restrictions!

Even if it makes its comeback, your BGMI app may not be the same anymore! The report reveals that a competent authority within the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted conditional approval to unblock BGMI for analysis and re-evaluation purposes. Throughout this period, authorities will closely monitor the app to ensure compliance with India's regulations.

In case, any dangerous activities arise, the app may face another ban. It is expected to come with several modifications to adhere to the country's legal requirements.

Moreover, the report shared that even players will face limitations and time restrictions on their gameplay to avoid non-stop games.

Furthermore, the company has assured government officials that there will be no depiction of blood in the game, as they intend to modify its colour. In the previous edition, players had the option to change the colour of the blood.

BGMI relaunch date

When the ban will be lifted is still not known. Hence, you will have to wait for the official statement from BGMI's developer Krafton or the Indian government to be released.

First Published Date: 18 May, 20:09 IST
