 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Scorching Ring event announced, check rewards
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Check out the Scorching Ring event and its rewards. Also, check the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 07:32 IST
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23. (Garena Free Fire)
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: As the OB44 update has been rolled out in Free Fire, the game will likely introduce a series of new themed events. This will give players a chance to get their hands on new outfits, gun skins, bundles, and more. Now, Free Fire has announced the new Scorching Ring event which will empower players with Scorching Seal Bundle, Flaming Hollowface Bundle, and more exciting rewards. Know more about the event and its rewards.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: About Scorching Ring event

The Scorching Ring event was announced on April 22 and it will stay live until May 5. The event rewards include two outfits bundles and tokens which users can exchange for exciting gifts. The two outfits include Scorching Seal and Flaming Hollowface. The token exchange rewards include Blazing Hollowface Bundle, Killspark Lava Bundle, Phoenix Zing Bundle, Infernal Carnizard Bundle, Roaring Gunfighter, and much more. To grab new outfits and tokens players will have to spin which will cost them 20 diamonds. However, if you want free rewards, then check out how to redeem Free Fire rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23:

 

B1C3D5E7F9G2H4I6

A1B3C5D7E9F2G4H6

I8J1K3L5M7N9O2P4

Q6R8S1T3U5V7W9X2

Y4Z6A8B1C3D5E7F9

G2H4I6J8K1L3M5N7

O9P2Q4R6S8T1U3V5

W7X9Y2Z4A6B8C1D3

E5F7G9H2I4J6K8L1

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23:

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 07:32 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Scorching Ring event announced, check rewards
