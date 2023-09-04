Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android

Garena Free Fire, a popular game that was banned in India last year due to security concerns, is making a comeback in the country. It's returning under a new name: Free Fire India. This time, the game is making some exciting changes to win the hearts of Indian players.

How to Pre-Register for Free Fire India on Google Play Store

Free Fire India is now open for pre-registration on Android. You can download it before the official release on September 5. Here's how:

1. Visit this link on the Google Play Store to register for the game.

2. You can even enable the 'Automatic Install' option. This means the Play Store will download the game for you as soon as it's available.

Garena has joined forces with Yotta, a company that is part of the Hiranandani Group, to host the game on Indian servers. This partnership ensures that Free Fire India follows India's rules and it can now be relaunched safely.

What's New in Free Fire India?

Garena has some exciting updates for Free Fire India players:

1. Indian Cricket Star: Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is joining the game as a character called 'Thala.' You can play as him!

2. Easier Path to Grandmaster: They've added special features to help players reach the Grandmaster rank, the highest rank in Free Fire, more easily.

3. Play Responsibly: Just like in BattleGrounds Mobile India, Free Fire India will remind players to take breaks if they've been playing for a long time. They want to make sure everyone stays healthy and balanced. They'll also remind players that the game is just a virtual world.

4. Safety First: To follow Indian laws, the game will have limits on how much you can spend, and there will be a way to report bad behavior in the game.

5. Esports in India: Garena is taking a big step in the Indian esports world. They've signed an agreement with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to organize an international-level esports tournament in the state in December. This will give Indian players a chance to shine on the global stage.

So, get ready to join Free Fire India, register now, and enjoy the game with these exciting new features.