Home Gaming News Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android

Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android

Garena Free Fire is set to relaunch after a year-long ban as 'Free Fire India' with big changes and now, pre-registrations have been opened for all. Here’s how to pre-register on the Play Store.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 20:06 IST
Free Fire India
Free Fire India: Pre-register now for an exciting gameplay. (Play Store)
Free Fire India
Free Fire India: Pre-register now for an exciting gameplay. (Play Store)

Garena Free Fire, a popular game that was banned in India last year due to security concerns, is making a comeback in the country. It's returning under a new name: Free Fire India. This time, the game is making some exciting changes to win the hearts of Indian players.

How to Pre-Register for Free Fire India on Google Play Store

Free Fire India is now open for pre-registration on Android. You can download it before the official release on September 5. Here's how:

1. Visit this link on the Google Play Store to register for the game.

2. You can even enable the 'Automatic Install' option. This means the Play Store will download the game for you as soon as it's available.

Garena has joined forces with Yotta, a company that is part of the Hiranandani Group, to host the game on Indian servers. This partnership ensures that Free Fire India follows India's rules and it can now be relaunched safely.

What's New in Free Fire India?

Garena has some exciting updates for Free Fire India players:

1. Indian Cricket Star: Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is joining the game as a character called 'Thala.' You can play as him!

2. Easier Path to Grandmaster: They've added special features to help players reach the Grandmaster rank, the highest rank in Free Fire, more easily.

3. Play Responsibly: Just like in BattleGrounds Mobile India, Free Fire India will remind players to take breaks if they've been playing for a long time. They want to make sure everyone stays healthy and balanced. They'll also remind players that the game is just a virtual world.

4. Safety First: To follow Indian laws, the game will have limits on how much you can spend, and there will be a way to report bad behavior in the game.

5. Esports in India: Garena is taking a big step in the Indian esports world. They've signed an agreement with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to organize an international-level esports tournament in the state in December. This will give Indian players a chance to shine on the global stage.

So, get ready to join Free Fire India, register now, and enjoy the game with these exciting new features.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 20:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Free Fire India
Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets