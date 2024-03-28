 GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content | Gaming News
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content

Rockstar Games faces yet another GTA 6 leak, allegedly from an insider. Details hint at thunderstorms and 40 hours of content, sparked excitement and scepticism among fans.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 16:11 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Recent leaks suggest exciting details about GTA 6, including thunderstorms and mysterious references to 'J&L' content. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games finds itself once again at the centre of a leaks storm, with the latest revelation purportedly stemming from an inadvertent disclosure by a Rockstar North insider. Shared by user @GTAVIGosssip, a blurry screenshot allegedly originating from a Rockstar North Games Tools Programmer has surfaced, hinting at intriguing details about the much-anticipated GTA 6. Know all about this GTA 6 leak.

GTA 6 leak: Unraveling the Mystery of "J&L"

While the image's quality makes deciphering its contents challenging, discernible text alludes to approximately 40 hours of "J&L" and the presence of thunderstorms. Speculation runs rife regarding the meaning of "J&L," with conjecture suggesting it could refer to protagonists Jason and Lucia, as previously unveiled in the game's teaser trailer, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule' for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out

GTA 6 Weather Dynamics and NPC Behavior

@GTAVIGosssip's post, featuring the contentious screenshot, has sparked discussions, particularly regarding the speculated duration of 1 to 40 hours for "J&L." Initially thought to pertain to the game's story mode length, there's now speculation that it might relate to bug and glitch testing instead.

Courtesy of the efforts of user @STG4LALWAYS, an upscaled version of the image reveals additional intriguing tidbits. Notably, references to thunderstorms have piqued interest, hinting at potential weather dynamics within the game's setting of Leonida, presumably a fictional rendition of Florida.

Also read: Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally

Navigating Skepticism Amidst Anticipation

While one segment seemingly discusses altering NPC behaviour based on temperature changes, the incomplete nature of the image leaves much to interpretation. Despite scepticism among fans, optimism persists regarding the authenticity of this leak.

Also read: Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback

Nevertheless, caution prevails, as there remains a possibility that the leaked image may not pertain to GTA 6 at all, adding a layer of uncertainty to the discussion. With every leak comes the possibility of misinformation, and this instance is no exception. The blurry nature of the screenshot leaves room for doubt, raising questions about its authenticity and relevance to GTA 6. Although, with the title slated for release on current-gen consoles next year, anticipation mounts for official announcements from Rockstar Games in the lead-up to the much-anticipated GTA 6 launch.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 16:11 IST
