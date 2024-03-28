GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content

Rockstar Games finds itself once again at the centre of a leaks storm, with the latest revelation purportedly stemming from an inadvertent disclosure by a Rockstar North insider. Shared by user @GTAVIGosssip, a blurry screenshot allegedly originating from a Rockstar North Games Tools Programmer has surfaced, hinting at intriguing details about the much-anticipated GTA 6. Know all about this GTA 6 leak.

GTA 6 leak: Unraveling the Mystery of "J&L"

While the image's quality makes deciphering its contents challenging, discernible text alludes to approximately 40 hours of "J&L" and the presence of thunderstorms. Speculation runs rife regarding the meaning of "J&L," with conjecture suggesting it could refer to protagonists Jason and Lucia, as previously unveiled in the game's teaser trailer, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule' for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out

GTA 6 Weather Dynamics and NPC Behavior

@GTAVIGosssip's post, featuring the contentious screenshot, has sparked discussions, particularly regarding the speculated duration of 1 to 40 hours for "J&L." Initially thought to pertain to the game's story mode length, there's now speculation that it might relate to bug and glitch testing instead.

Courtesy of the efforts of user @STG4LALWAYS, an upscaled version of the image reveals additional intriguing tidbits. Notably, references to thunderstorms have piqued interest, hinting at potential weather dynamics within the game's setting of Leonida, presumably a fictional rendition of Florida.

Also read: Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally

Navigating Skepticism Amidst Anticipation

While one segment seemingly discusses altering NPC behaviour based on temperature changes, the incomplete nature of the image leaves much to interpretation. Despite scepticism among fans, optimism persists regarding the authenticity of this leak.

Also read: Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback

Nevertheless, caution prevails, as there remains a possibility that the leaked image may not pertain to GTA 6 at all, adding a layer of uncertainty to the discussion. With every leak comes the possibility of misinformation, and this instance is no exception. The blurry nature of the screenshot leaves room for doubt, raising questions about its authenticity and relevance to GTA 6. Although, with the title slated for release on current-gen consoles next year, anticipation mounts for official announcements from Rockstar Games in the lead-up to the much-anticipated GTA 6 launch.