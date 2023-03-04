    Trending News

    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now

    Pokemon Sleep is an upcoming game where you catch Pokemon while you nap. The first look for the unique game is now out. Check what it is all about.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 14:38 IST
    Pokemon Sleep
    Know all about this quirky upcoming game called Pokemon Sleep. (Pokemon)
    Pokemon Sleep
    Know all about this quirky upcoming game called Pokemon Sleep. (Pokemon)

    When it comes to Pokemon Sleep, even as you snooze, you win! The Pokemon Company, which is known for the famous anime television series a long-list of Nintendo games and the popular Pokemon Go, will soon launch another mobile game called Pokemon Sleep and it is unlike any other game you have seen. To progress in the game, you don't have to grind for hours, roam outside and find new places or even need to be particularly good at any skill, apart from sleeping. The game rewards you for the number of hours you sleep and lets you catch rare Pokemon. The first look for the game is out. Let's check the details.

    As per a report by The Verge, the game was first announced in 2019, but nothing was heard of it till 2023. On February 27, The Pokemon Company hosted a livestream where it finally showcased a trailer for the game. The trailer reveals the real-life game experience as well as the actual gameplay.

    Pokemon Sleep: Snooze to catch rare Pokemon

    The game is essentially a sleep-tracker where you can interact with the game by sleeping. The game has divided sleep time into three distinct categories — dozing, snoozing, and slumbering — and unlocking the category decides the kind of Pokemon you will attract.

    The game takes you to a small island inhabited by Snorlax. Professor Neroli is researching Pokemon sleep on this island. You have to clock-in when you go to sleep and set an alarm for when you want to wake up. The app will track your sleep and based on the number of hours you rest, you will attract different kinds of Pokemon that you can catch. The game has also added specific sleep styles to Pokemon, meaning you can catch rare versions of the same Pokemon (similar to Shiny Pokemon).

    Along with the trailer, the company also introduced Pokemon Go Plus+, which is a companion device for Pokemon Go and it doubles as a sleep tracker for Pokemon Sleep. However, it was mentioned that players do not need this device to play the game as the only requirement is the app.

    The release date for the game is not known at the moment but it is expected to launch for iOS and Android later this year.

    04 Mar, 14:38 IST
