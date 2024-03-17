HanuMan OTT release today: Know when, where to watch Teja Sajja superhero movie online

HanuMan OTT release today: Prasanth Varma's latest superhero movie starring Teja Sajja is now streaming on OTT platforms. After its successful theatrical run and earning a whopping Rs. 200 crore in India, the film is finally available online in Hindi. "HanuMan" has won hearts not only among the audience but also received praise from critics.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, "HanuMan" broke the tradition of quickly leaving theatres and remaining on screens for over 50 days, playing on more than 150 screens. Crossing the 250 crore mark, the film's remarkable journey has built up anticipation for its OTT release.

Director Prasanth Varma expressed his gratitude for the immense support, acknowledging the audience's appreciation for quality cinema. Despite the usual trend of South Indian films hitting streaming platforms about four weeks after their theatrical release, the makers of "HanuMan" strategically delayed its OTT debut, recognizing its continued success at the box office.

HanuMan OTT release today: Plot and Cast

Set in the village of Anjanandri, "HanuMan" follows the story of Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja), a mischievous young boy caught up in petty crimes. The villagers suffer under oppressive landlords until Hanumanthu, powerless at first, decides to take a stand. After a divine encounter involving magical berries and a plunge into the sea, Hanumanthu gains extraordinary powers. Transformed into a formidable force, he returns to the village to confront the antagonist Michael (Vinay Rai).

The film features an exceptional cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya. Their stellar performances, alongside captivating action sequences and stunning visual effects, promise an emotionally gripping fantasy adventure.

HanuMan OTT release today: Where and When to Watch Online

You can catch "HanuMan" on JioCinema in Hindi starting from March 16. Additionally, the movie premiered simultaneously on Colors Cineplex at 8 pm. The release dates for other languages are yet to be announced. ZEE5 teased the film's arrival on their platform, but specific dates for its OTT release remain undisclosed. "HanuMan" was originally released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.