 HanuMan OTT release today: Know when, where to watch Teja Sajja superhero movie online | How-to
Home How To HanuMan OTT release today: Know when, where to watch Teja Sajja superhero movie online

HanuMan OTT release today: Know when, where to watch Teja Sajja superhero movie online

HanuMan OTT release today: Teja Sajja's superhero movie 'HanuMan' is now streaming on OTT platforms, offering thrilling action and captivating performances for audiences to enjoy.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 17 2024, 14:42 IST
Icon
Boost your productivity to next level, meet Otter.ai, your AI-powered meeting assistant
HanuMan OTT release
1/6 1. Otter.ai Overview:Otter.ai is an AI-powered voice-to-text transcription tool designed to enhance productivity. By leveraging advanced voice recognition technology, it transforms spoken words into readable and understandable text. The app offers versatility, allowing users to record meetings via the mobile app or integrate it with online meeting tools for real-time transcription.
image caption
2/6 2. Functionality and Features:Otter.ai's key features include AI-driven transcription, live transcription during meetings, and collaboration tools for note-taking. The Otter Bot can join video meetings and automatically transcribe spoken words, while users can easily record audio, take notes, capture action items, and generate summaries. (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Real-time Transcription Process:The tool utilizes voice recognition technology for real-time transcription. Users can play videos in speaker mode, allowing the app to recognize voices. Alternatively, the live transcription option within the app provides instant text. This approach enhances efficiency during meetings and facilitates quick information sharing. (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. File Compatibility:Otter.ai supports various audio and video formats, including AAC, MP3, M4A, WAV, WMA for audio, and AVI, MOV, MPEG, MP4, WMV for video. This broad compatibility ensures users can transcribe content from diverse sources, catering to different needs and preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Collaboration and Productivity:With collaboration features integrated, Otter.ai fosters teamwork by enabling easy sharing of information. This enhances team alignment, resulting in improved productivity as everyone stays on the same page. The tool caters to individuals, teams, sales teams, and educational institutions, offering flexibility based on subscription needs. (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Exploring AI Productivity Tools:Otter.ai is part of a growing trend in AI productivity tools designed to streamline tasks in the post-COVID era. For those seeking alternatives, tools like Fireflies.ai, Airgram, Notta, Decktopus, and more provide options to reduce manual tasks and enhance efficiency in various work environments. Users can explore these tools to find the best fit for their specific requirements. (unsplash)
HanuMan OTT release
icon View all Images
HanuMan OTT release today: Teja Sajja's thrilling superhero movie streaming on this OTT platform. ( PrimeShow Entertainment)

HanuMan OTT release today: Prasanth Varma's latest superhero movie starring Teja Sajja is now streaming on OTT platforms. After its successful theatrical run and earning a whopping Rs. 200 crore in India, the film is finally available online in Hindi. "HanuMan" has won hearts not only among the audience but also received praise from critics.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, "HanuMan" broke the tradition of quickly leaving theatres and remaining on screens for over 50 days, playing on more than 150 screens. Crossing the 250 crore mark, the film's remarkable journey has built up anticipation for its OTT release.

Also read: Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: Murder Mubarak, Bramayugam to Chicken Nugget, know what to watch online

Director Prasanth Varma expressed his gratitude for the immense support, acknowledging the audience's appreciation for quality cinema. Despite the usual trend of South Indian films hitting streaming platforms about four weeks after their theatrical release, the makers of "HanuMan" strategically delayed its OTT debut, recognizing its continued success at the box office.

HanuMan OTT release today: Plot and Cast

Set in the village of Anjanandri, "HanuMan" follows the story of Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja), a mischievous young boy caught up in petty crimes. The villagers suffer under oppressive landlords until Hanumanthu, powerless at first, decides to take a stand. After a divine encounter involving magical berries and a plunge into the sea, Hanumanthu gains extraordinary powers. Transformed into a formidable force, he returns to the village to confront the antagonist Michael (Vinay Rai).

Also read: Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan's film online

The film features an exceptional cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya. Their stellar performances, alongside captivating action sequences and stunning visual effects, promise an emotionally gripping fantasy adventure.

HanuMan OTT release today: Where and When to Watch Online

You can catch "HanuMan" on JioCinema in Hindi starting from March 16. Additionally, the movie premiered simultaneously on Colors Cineplex at 8 pm. The release dates for other languages are yet to be announced. ZEE5 teased the film's arrival on their platform, but specific dates for its OTT release remain undisclosed. "HanuMan" was originally released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Mar, 14:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement
GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets