Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems

GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems

Fans are worried about GTA 6 at 60fps on consoles. Concern is mounting over Xbox Series S capabilities, even as anticipation builds for Rockstar's upcoming release in 2025.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2024, 18:00 IST
Icon
Top 5 YouTube channels to increase your knowledge in a spell-binding manner; check list
GTA 6
1/5 HowStuffWorks: If you are a curious person who wants to know about how the world works around you then this is a most recommended YouTube channel for you. It covers various topics from science to technology or some random social media trend, you can learn about many things in one place and be ready to be entertained all through. Very captivating. (Unsplash)
GTA 6
2/5 Ali Abdaal: If you are a student or a working professional, if you are looking to motivate yourself to live a productive or healthy life, then this YouTube channel can be beneficial. Ali Abdaal provides various tips to disciple mindset, productivity, career, and much more. Abdaal also recommends effective books to help his viewers gain knowledge. It is rivetting fare that you will find hard to leave. (Unsplash)
GTA 6
3/5 Coin Bureau: Know all about cryptocurrencies through this channel. From current news to the best crypto app recommendations, you will all find here. The channel aims to educate its viewers about cryptocurrency and encourage mass adoption of the platforms. Of course, know that crypto is an extremely risky venture in the first place. (Pexels)
GTA 6
4/5 MinuteEarth: If you are a science enthusiast and curious about how our planet works, then this YouTube channel can help you gain a lot of insight into Earth’s phenomena such as ancient history, dinosaurs, human evolution, and much more. It will leave you spell-bound and show you what Earth is all about. (Unsplash)
GTA 6
5/5 Talks at Google: This YouTube channel features inspiring talks from influential people in various fields. It invites people to share their stories, journeys, work and motivation to inspire its viewers. Through this channel, you can learn more about inspiring stories and the work these people have done. (REUTERS)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Fans are buzzing as GTA 6 launch approaches. However, worries have arisen after reports indicated roll out of GTA 6 at 60fps on consoles. Performance issues may well be faced by many, especially on Xbox Series S. (Rockstar Games)

Roll out of GTA 6 at 60 fps is roiling the fan community. As we approach the anticipated GTA 6 launch in the upcoming year, fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation, but beneath the enthusiasm lies a growing concern among the gaming community regarding the game's potential 60 frames per second (fps) performance, prompting discussions on platforms like Reddit.

Scheduled for a 2025 release, GTA 6 has already stirred massive interest, fueled in part by Rockstar's enigmatic approach to revealing details. While an official trailer has been released, much of the game's specifics remain shrouded in mystery, giving rise to a myriad of rumors and speculations, including the latest worry surrounding its performance.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A Reddit user took to the r/GTA6 community to voice their concerns, questioning whether GTA 6 would indeed launch with a 60 fps capability on consoles. The focus of the worry centered particularly on the Xbox Series S, with the user expressing doubts about the console's capacity and suggesting it might be holding back the overall experience for these users. They even raised the prospect of Rockstar convincing Microsoft to exclude Series S from the release altogether, Gamingbible reported.

Series S Limitations and Player Worries

The concern revolves around how GTA 6, set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, will perform on the X box Series S. In comparison to its counterparts, the Series S possesses less processing power, a factor that has already caused issues for recent titles like Baldur's Gate 3.

Considering the immense scale and expected graphical demands of GTA 6, it's natural for Series S users to be apprehensive. Some users on Reddit remain optimistic, speculating that the game might offer both fidelity and performance modes, ensuring a smoother experience even on the Series S. However, not everyone shares this positive outlook, with some acknowledging that the lower hardware specifications of the Series S could impact its performance compared to the more robust Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

With over a year until the game's release, the actual performance of GTA 6 on different consoles remains uncertain. Rumors about next-gen consoles are already circulating, adding an extra layer of anticipation and curiosity about how the game will ultimately unfold. As fans eagerly await more information, the debate over the game's performance on various platforms is sure to intensify in the lead-up to the highly anticipated launch.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 18:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon