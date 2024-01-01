GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems

Roll out of GTA 6 at 60 fps is roiling the fan community. As we approach the anticipated GTA 6 launch in the upcoming year, fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation, but beneath the enthusiasm lies a growing concern among the gaming community regarding the game's potential 60 frames per second (fps) performance, prompting discussions on platforms like Reddit.

Scheduled for a 2025 release, GTA 6 has already stirred massive interest, fueled in part by Rockstar's enigmatic approach to revealing details. While an official trailer has been released, much of the game's specifics remain shrouded in mystery, giving rise to a myriad of rumors and speculations, including the latest worry surrounding its performance.

A Reddit user took to the r/GTA6 community to voice their concerns, questioning whether GTA 6 would indeed launch with a 60 fps capability on consoles. The focus of the worry centered particularly on the Xbox Series S, with the user expressing doubts about the console's capacity and suggesting it might be holding back the overall experience for these users. They even raised the prospect of Rockstar convincing Microsoft to exclude Series S from the release altogether, Gamingbible reported.

Series S Limitations and Player Worries

The concern revolves around how GTA 6, set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, will perform on the X box Series S. In comparison to its counterparts, the Series S possesses less processing power, a factor that has already caused issues for recent titles like Baldur's Gate 3.

Considering the immense scale and expected graphical demands of GTA 6, it's natural for Series S users to be apprehensive. Some users on Reddit remain optimistic, speculating that the game might offer both fidelity and performance modes, ensuring a smoother experience even on the Series S. However, not everyone shares this positive outlook, with some acknowledging that the lower hardware specifications of the Series S could impact its performance compared to the more robust Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

With over a year until the game's release, the actual performance of GTA 6 on different consoles remains uncertain. Rumors about next-gen consoles are already circulating, adding an extra layer of anticipation and curiosity about how the game will ultimately unfold. As fans eagerly await more information, the debate over the game's performance on various platforms is sure to intensify in the lead-up to the highly anticipated launch.