GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 16:07 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 fans express worry over Sweet Baby Inc's role, fearing a 'woke' narrative shift is in development. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 fans are raising eyebrows amid concerns about the potential involvement of Sweet Baby Inc, a narrative development and consultation studio, in shaping the upcoming game's storyline. The firm, known for its commitment to diversifying and enriching the video game industry, has faced criticism for creating what some gamers label as "woke" games.

Speculation surrounding Sweet Baby Inc.'s role in GTA 6 gained traction after numerous gamers expressed worries about the game taking a similar direction. These concerns were highlighted in a post on the r/GTA6_NEW subreddit, where a Reddit user questioned whether Sweet Baby Inc. would be the primary contributor to GTA 6's narrative. The post included a screenshot indicating several game developers associated with SBI, including Rockstar Games. Notably, the image was edited, and the Rockstar Games logo was added for context, Sportskeeda reported.

Adding to the unease, it was revealed that 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, is listed as one of Sweet Baby Inc.'s clients. Some GTA 6 fans fear a decline in the game's quality, especially since key figures like Lazlow and Dan Houser, integral to previous Rockstar Games titles, have left the company.

GTA 6 Controversy

The controversy surrounding Sweet Baby Inc. escalated when an employee reportedly attempted to "cancel" a Steam user named Kabrutus, who created a tracker listing games associated with the studio. Despite the limited number of major games listed on Sweet Baby Inc.'s official website, the Steam curator page suggests a more extensive involvement in various titles.

In response, gamers rallied behind Kabrutus, prompting Valve to intervene on Steam after the user received numerous reports. Amid the controversy, rumours surfaced about the gender identity of GTA 6 protagonist Lucia, with speculation that she might be a transgender. However, industry insiders, including Jason Schreier, have only confirmed a Latina protagonist without providing details about Lucia.

It's important for GTA 6 fans to note that, as of now, there is no concrete evidence linking Rockstar Games directly to Sweet Baby Inc, despite ongoing speculation and concerns within the gaming community.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 16:07 IST

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 16:07 IST
