Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation

Rockstar Games has once again surprised its fan base, and this time, it's not within the virtual confines of the Wild West. While the anticipation for GTA 6 and the rumoured Red Dead Redemption 3 continues, fans were caught off guard by the unexpected return of Red Dead Redemption 2's protagonist, Arthur Morgan.

Originally introduced to us in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 delved into the early days of the notorious Dutch van der Linde gang, placing Arthur Morgan at the centre of a gripping tale set against the backdrop of the Wild West. Now, in a surprising twist, Arthur Morgan is making a comeback, not through another instalment but as an American history teacher, Gamingbible reported.

Rockstar Games has announced an upcoming audiobook titled ‘Red Dead's History: A Video Game, An Obsession, and America's Violet Past', where Arthur's voice will be brought to life by the talented Roger Clark. The news has set the gaming community abuzz, with fans expressing their excitement on a Reddit thread where the revelation first surfaced.

User pynick, captivated by the idea, shared, "I just read this post and thought 'oh that's a cool idea' and hit the link to buy the audiobook. Now I'm back here on Reddit and reading through the whole post this time and learning about who is reading the book. How awesome is that?! I'm very hyped and wish you a lot of success with this project."

Speculations and Anticipation: What Will Arthur Morgan Reveal?

The Reddit thread is filled with eager fans speculating on what Arthur Morgan might reveal in his new role. "Arthur can finally explain what the hell happened to that missing princess if he ever found out," speculated xysage. PuddinPacketzofLuv added, "And Gavin's whereabouts." Swapacoinforafish chimed in, "Wow, that is amazing, I'm going to add this book to my list!" The enthusiasm among Red Dead Redemption enthusiasts is palpable.

Penned by Tore C. Olsson, the audiobook is set to be released on August 6, 2024, and promises approximately eight and a half hours of Arthur Morgan's narration. For those who prefer a tangible experience, the audiobook will also be available in hardcover. As fans eagerly await the return of Arthur Morgan in this unexpected educational venture, it seems Rockstar Games has once again succeeded in surprising and delighting its dedicated community.