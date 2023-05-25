GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6

Gamers have long been asking for GTA 6 updates with millions of people flooding Rockstar as well as Take-Two Interactive's social media pages with comments. While official details about Rockstar's next AAA title have been scarce, we have some ideas about what the game could offer. GTA V was released way back in 2013 and although the game has held up very well for its age, players want its sequel to release as soon as possible. Just last year, one of the biggest game leaks in recent history occurred when a hacker published over 90 videos containing the early gameplay footage leak of GTA 6, adding to the hype of the next big game from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive and the sequel to GTA V.

Since then, several reports have surfaced, giving us details about what Rockstar's next AAA title could offer. From the launch date, gameplay, and storyline to the protagonists, here's what we know so far about GTA 6.

GTA 6 Launch Date

Last year, several gaming industry insiders claimed that Take-Two Interactive could officially announce GTA 6 on May 17 during an investors call but that did not happen. However, in a video, Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson predicted that GTA 6 could launch in 2024 or 2025. Moreover, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier backed up these claims by saying “Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard.”

Take-Two Interactive has also hinted at the possible launch date of GTA 6 in a recent press release shared with their annual earnings reports. According to the report, Take-Two Interactive expects a major milestone in FY 2025 and 2026, which coincides with the expected launch date of GTA 6.

Therefore, you could get to play Rockstar's much-awaited sequel to GTA V as early as next year.

GTA 6 Gameplay

If Red Redemption 2 is anything to go by, we can expect a major leap in terms of graphics, gameplay mechanics, world design, and more with GTA 6. Rockstar Games suffered a major hack last year when a hacker named “teapotuberhacker” leaked 90 early development gameplay videos of the next GTA game on the GTAForums platform. The leaks showed two playable protagonists – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series. The leaked early development footage showed a weapon wheel not too dissimilar from GTA 5 as well as better gameplay mechanics. Another leaker also revealed that GTA 6 could feature as many as 20 radio stations.

One of the most hyped-up aspects of the game seems to be the water physics, as a leak earlier this month claimed that Rockstar has hired a team of 20 engineers to work exclusively on the water physics. Moreover, it was claimed that GTA 6 could also feature water sports like surfing for the first time ever.

GTA 6 Map

The leaked clips, which were confirmed by Rockstar Games to be authentic, also seemed to confirm the rumours of Rockstar taking the GTA series back to Vice City for the first time since GTA Vice City which launched in October 2002. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted “Vice City Metro” written on the underground metro system while famous locations like Vice Beach and Malibu Club were also seen. Furthermore, other reports claim that the map of GTA 6 could change with DLCs which could add new but familiar areas to the game.

Fans are also convinced that GTA 6 could feature the biggest map of all Grand Theft Auto games, and have even theorized how big it could be from leaked coordinates.