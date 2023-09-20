GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games recently commemorated the 10th anniversary of GTA 5, its open-world action-adventure game which has also become the second best-selling video game of all time. While GTA 5 remains ever so popular, fans have been scouring the internet as well as asking Rockstar for some sort of an update on GTA 6 release date. In February 2022, wishes of GTA fans came true (sort of), when a leaker known as 'teapotuberhacker' posted 90 early development footage of GTA 6 on GTAForums. Although the videos were shortly taken down, rumors about the alleged GTA 6 content spread like wildfire, and we're still discovering new things about the sequel to GTA 5 from time to time.

One of the most interesting GTA 6 features is about its open world, and how it could build upon a popular gameplay mechanic introduced with Red Dead Redemption 2, another popular Rockstar game.

GTA 6: Interactive buildings

While GTA 5's open world has been lauded for its scale, and the amount of activities that are on offer, it does lack one thing - enterable buildings. In the concrete jungle of Los Santos, there are very few buildings that you can enter. Moreover, some of the buildings that are accessible to the players during missions become inaccessible once they end.

However, GTA 6's Vice City could be different, with a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would feature supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. Several nefarious in-game activities such as thefts and robberies could also be carried out in these locations. The two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, would sport “loot bags” that would allow them to steal and stash cash, gold, and more.

If this leak turns out to be true, it would not be the first time that Rockstar has brought interactive buildings to its games. Red Dead Redemption 2 features a vast number of buildings that players can enter and loot. Whether it be the marshes of Bayou Nwa or the sprawling city of Saint Denis, RDR2 players interact with a wide variety of structures in the game's world.

GTA 6: Release date

After the big leak last year, Rockstar Games officially confirmed that the development of GTA 6 was indeed underway. Recently, a voice clip featuring Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was leaked on X (formerly Twitter) which hinted at October 24, 2024, being a possible release date for GTA 6. The post has since been taken down. Although the authenticity of the voice clip cannot be confirmed, the alleged date corroborates with previous leaks.

So, we could see GTA 6 come out in October next year, with an announcement coming a couple of months prior.