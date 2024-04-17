 GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch? | Gaming News
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?

Take-Two Interactive, the force behind Grand Theft Auto, is downsizing its workforce and axing projects, including some related to the highly anticipated GTA 6.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 17 2024, 11:04 IST
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive, known for GTA, trims staff and cancels projects, mirroring industry-wide layoffs. (Rockstar Games)

Take-Two Interactive, the powerhouse behind the beloved Grand Theft Auto franchise, including the highly anticipated GTA 6, is scaling back its staff and shelving certain gaming ventures. This move reflects a broader trend of restructuring and layoffs within the gaming realm in recent years.

Despite boasting a rich portfolio featuring iconic titles like Red Dead Redemption, BioShock, and Borderlands, alongside the popular 2K sports series, Take-Two Interactive is not immune to the need for cutbacks.

Also read: GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash

Reported by Reuters, the company has confirmed plans to reduce its workforce by around 600 employees, constituting about 5 percent of its total staff. Additionally, it will divest some office spaces and abandon several projects in progress. These strategic measures aim to yield annual savings of approximately $165 million, countering a slowdown in revenue growth across PC and console gaming sectors. However, specific details regarding the scrapped projects remain undisclosed.

Acquisition Amidst Downsizing

Surprisingly, amidst these adjustments, Take-Two Interactive is finalizing a hefty $460 million deal to acquire Gearbox Entertainment. This acquisition coincides with the impending release of Grand Theft Auto 6, poised to be a major revenue generator for the company, even without factoring in potential microtransactions. Nevertheless, the acquisition announcement was swiftly shadowed by layoffs at Gearbox Entertainment, hinting at the broader direction the publisher is navigating.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Industry-wide Trend

The decision to downsize aligns with prevailing industry trends, driven by a desire to streamline operations and bolster profits. Many gaming companies, including giants like Sony and Microsoft, alongside numerous independent developers, have initiated similar workforce reductions. Some attribute these layoffs to an overabundance of staff recruited during the pandemic, as gaming experienced a surge in popularity amid lockdowns. 

Critics, however, challenge this narrative, asserting that corporate greed is a primary driver behind these layoffs. The director of Baldur's Gate 3 at Larian Studios has voiced skepticism regarding the industry's justifications, highlighting the plight of developers impacted by these decisions.

Also read: GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon

Regardless of the rationale, the repercussions are felt keenly by the dedicated developers whose efforts bring games to fruition.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 11:04 IST
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
