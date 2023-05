GTA V cheat codes for PC, Playstation and Xbox

By: SHAURYA TOMER Updated on:

Despite being almost ten years old, GTA V remains immensely popular worldwide, particularly GTA Online, which boasts a massive player base of millions actively engaging in the game every month. Moreover, it remains one of the few games that still allows players to use cheat codes to get benefits and enhance the gameplay. GTA V cheat codes can be used on several platforms such as PC, Playstation, and Xbox. GTA V cheat codes not only offer you a gameplay boost, but also give players an opportunity to try out new vehicles, make changes to gameplay dynamics, and more.

However, if you're looking to use GTA V PC Cheats, do note that trophies get disabled the moment you enter cheats. Also, GTA V PC Cheats do not work in GTA Online. Also note that if you're looking for unlimited money cheats or unlimited ammo cheats then you'll be disappointed to know that GTA V does not have such cheats.

GTA V PC Cheat codes

PAINKILLER: Become invincible for five minutes

TOOLUP: Get all weapons

TURTLE: Full health and armour

POWERUP: Recharge special ability

CATCHME: Fast run

GOTGILLS: Fast swim

HOPTOIT: Jump higher

FUGITIVE: Raise wanted level

LAWYERUP: Reduce wanted level

DEADEYE: Expert aim

HOTHANDS: Exploding punch

HIGHEX: Exploding bullets

INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets

LIQUOR: Make your character drunk

SKYDIVE: Get a parachute

SKYFALL: Fall from the sky without parachute

MAKEITRAIN: Change weather conditions to overcast

SNOWDAY: Slippery cars

FLOATER: Activate low gravity

SLOWMO: Slow Motion gameplay

JRTALENT: Play as any NPC in GTA 5

TRASHED: Spawn a garbage truck

BARNSTORM: Spawn a stunt plane

BANDIT: Spawn a BMX bicycle

BUZZOFF: Spawn an armed helicopter

FLYSPRAY: Spawn a crop duster plane

HOLEIN1: Spawn a golf cart

COMET: Spawn a sports car

RAPIDGT: Spawn a different sports car

VINEWOOD: Spawn a limousine

ROCKET: Spawn a motorcycle

OFFROAD: Spawn a dirt bike

GTA V Cheat codes for PS4, PS5

Max Health and Armor: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Invincibility: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Give Weapons: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Slow Motion Aim: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Drunk Mode: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Sliding Vehicles: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Slow Motion: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Spawn PCJ-600: MotorcycleR1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Comet: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Sanchez: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Trash master: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X

Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Give Weapons: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT,LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Sliding Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Rapid: GT RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT