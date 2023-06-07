Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it

n just a few hours from now, the Minecraft update 1.20 will be released globally, allowing players to experience the new features, mobs, and more. This will be the biggest update of the year and like with every new major release, players will see new elements and game mechanics being introduced. This year the biggest highlights include Camels, Sniffer mob, a cherry blossom biome, and more. So, if you are excited for the update to arrive and want to know what time you can download and play the updated game, then check out the release time for various regions below.

Minecraft update 1.20: Release time

Minecraft update 1.20 will go live today, June 7, in a couple of hours from now on. It will release at around the same time for everyone with some slight delays. But to play the game, you will have to wait a little longer since there will be a maintenance period as well. However, you should download the game at the earliest possible in order to be able to hop on board once the maintenance ends.

These are the time of release for the update across the world.

GMT - 3:00 PM

ET - 11:00 AM

UTC - 3:00 PM

IST - 8:30 PM

BST - 4:00 PM

PT - 8:00 AM

This is roughly two hours from now. So, it will not be too long before the update arrives on your device.

Minecraft 1.20 update: New features

Minecraft's latest update appears to have a lot to offer. You can explore new ways to create and engage with your virtual world, new mobs like the Sniffer, and discover biomes like Cherry Biome that showcase an entirely different environment and culture. Moreover, Minecraft version 1.20 introduces several quality-of-life improvements that enhance the game's overall fun and accessibility.

The biggest attraction is definitely the Cherry Biome. It is a forest biome filled with pink cherry blossom trees. Players can collect cherry wood sets from here which are characterized by their pink hues. Cherry blossom saplings and cherry logs can also be found here.

Another fun addition to Minecraft 1.20 update is the Sniffer mob. It won a Mob vote in Minecraft Live 2022 and defeated Tuff Golem and the Rascal. It is the first ancient mob to be added to the game. These passive-friendly mobs cannot be tempted or tamed. They sniff the air and occasionally dig for seeds.

The archeology feature is also a big addition to the game. There are four new items that are coming to the game with this feature. First is the brush which is a craftable item you can use to brush things. Second is suspicious sand which can be found in Desert Temples and Desert Wells. Brushing the Suspicious Sand with a Brush will extract objects that were buried long ago.