Home Gaming News Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it

Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it

Minecraft update 1.20 will be released in just a few hours. Check out what time you can download and begin playing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 18:29 IST
Minecraft
Know the release time for Minecraft update 1.20 in different regions of the world. (Minecraft)
Minecraft
Know the release time for Minecraft update 1.20 in different regions of the world. (Minecraft)

n just a few hours from now, the Minecraft update 1.20 will be released globally, allowing players to experience the new features, mobs, and more. This will be the biggest update of the year and like with every new major release, players will see new elements and game mechanics being introduced. This year the biggest highlights include Camels, Sniffer mob, a cherry blossom biome, and more. So, if you are excited for the update to arrive and want to know what time you can download and play the updated game, then check out the release time for various regions below.

Minecraft update 1.20: Release time

Minecraft update 1.20 will go live today, June 7, in a couple of hours from now on. It will release at around the same time for everyone with some slight delays. But to play the game, you will have to wait a little longer since there will be a maintenance period as well. However, you should download the game at the earliest possible in order to be able to hop on board once the maintenance ends.

These are the time of release for the update across the world.

  • GMT - 3:00 PM
  • ET - 11:00 AM
  • UTC - 3:00 PM
  • IST - 8:30 PM
  • BST - 4:00 PM
  • PT - 8:00 AM

This is roughly two hours from now. So, it will not be too long before the update arrives on your device.

Minecraft 1.20 update: New features

Minecraft's latest update appears to have a lot to offer. You can explore new ways to create and engage with your virtual world, new mobs like the Sniffer, and discover biomes like Cherry Biome that showcase an entirely different environment and culture. Moreover, Minecraft version 1.20 introduces several quality-of-life improvements that enhance the game's overall fun and accessibility.

The biggest attraction is definitely the Cherry Biome. It is a forest biome filled with pink cherry blossom trees. Players can collect cherry wood sets from here which are characterized by their pink hues. Cherry blossom saplings and cherry logs can also be found here.

Another fun addition to Minecraft 1.20 update is the Sniffer mob. It won a Mob vote in Minecraft Live 2022 and defeated Tuff Golem and the Rascal. It is the first ancient mob to be added to the game. These passive-friendly mobs cannot be tempted or tamed. They sniff the air and occasionally dig for seeds.

The archeology feature is also a big addition to the game. There are four new items that are coming to the game with this feature. First is the brush which is a craftable item you can use to brush things. Second is suspicious sand which can be found in Desert Temples and Desert Wells. Brushing the Suspicious Sand with a Brush will extract objects that were buried long ago.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 18:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets