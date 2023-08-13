Home Gaming News Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

Exciting news for gamers as Nicki Minaj has joined Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Here's what to expect from her exclusive bundle.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 19:30 IST
Nicki Minaj Joins the Battle: Exclusive operator bundle details revealed for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5.
Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has introduced hip-hop star Nicki Minaj as a new operator, alongside Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage. While Snoop Dogg bundle is already available, Nicki Minaj bundle has generated quite a bit of excitement. Here's a quick guide on her exclusive bundle, its release date, and estimated price.

Nicki Minaj's Operator Bundle Release Date

The Nicki Minaj bundle is set to arrive in the first half of Season 5, with the specific date yet to be announced. Developers are keeping the release date a secret to build excitement among players eagerly awaiting this unique bundle.

What's Inside the Bundle- The bundle comes packed with several items to enhance the gameplay experience:

  • Operator skin
  • "Nicki Whip" Vehicle Skin
  • "Nice and Nicki" Loading screen
  • "That's my Ice Cream" Sticker
  • "Ice Cream Nicki" Emblem
  • Get bodied" Finishing Move
  • Expected Price

The price for the Nicki Minaj bundle is yet to be disclosed. However, drawing from the example of Snoop Dogg's bundle priced at 2,400 COD Points ($20), it's reasonable to anticipate a similar cost for Nicki Minaj's bundle. Fans eager to get their hands on the bundle can use this reference point to prepare and gather the required 2,400 in-game cash, according to a Sportskeeda report.

How to Purchase COD Points

Gamers can obtain COD Points from platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store. Once purchased, the COD Points will be accessible in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, allowing players to swiftly acquire the bundle once it becomes available.

In short, Nicki Minaj's arrival in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 5 has heightened the excitement among gamers. Her exclusive operator bundle offers various unique items that players can acquire using COD Points. Though the bundle's price is yet to be revealed, a reference price from previous bundles suggests it might be around 2,400 COD Points. Fans are encouraged to prepare and gather in-game currency for a seamless purchase when the bundle drops.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 19:29 IST
