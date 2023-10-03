Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more

Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Roblox, one of the biggest online game platforms, is home to thousands of fun and engaging games that millions of people play on a daily basis. But some games stand among the rest for being addictively entertaining. One such game is Clicking Havoc, which most regular fans of the game already know about. For the unaware, it is a click-based game where players have to tap on the screen to collect resources, which then can be used to purchase in-game items to progress. However, it can be quite difficult for new players to quickly rise through the ranks on their own. That's where these Clicking Havoc codes come in. They contain special rewards that can help players massively.

Roblox Clicking Havoc codes

Check this month's up-to-date codes below. But do ensure to redeem them as soon as possible in order to avoid expired codes.

SECRET—Redeem for a Mythic Lava Elemental Pet

15MILLION—Redeem for a Mythic 15M Pet

UPDATE54—Redeem for a 2x Luck Boost and a 3x Luck Boost

VAPORWAVE—Redeem for a new Pet

UPDATE52—Redeem for a Luck Boost and an Egg Boost

EASTER—Redeem for a Small Easter Dominus

UPDATE51—Redeem for several Boosts

UPDATE50—Redeem for several Boosts

RANKUP—Redeem for a Cloud Dominus Pet

UPDATE47—Redeem for free Boosts

UPDATE46—Redeem for free Boosts

DEVELOPER—Redeem for a Mini Toxic Pet

JOLLY—Redeem for x2 & x3 Luck Boosts

FESTIVE—Redeem for Pet

UPDATE33—Redeem for a free boost

AURIC—Redeem for a Mini Auric Pet

CORRUPT—Redeem for a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet

4MILLIONVISITS—Redeem for All Boosts (15 minutes)

SPINTHEWHEEL—Redeem for Prize Wheel Pet

LAVA—Redeem for a Chilled Lava Cat Pet

POWERFUL—Redeem for a Grim Reaper Pet

BATTLE—Redeem for a Sword Pet

RELEASE—Redeem for Lava Elemental Pet

GEMS—Redeem for 1500 gems &1500 clicks

CLICKS—Redeem for 1500 gems &1500 clicks

BOOST—Redeem for an x2 Click Boost (15 minutes)

UPDATE29—Redeem for an x2 Luck Boost (20 minutes)

QUESTS—Redeem for a Starry Dominus Pet

3MILLIONVISITS—Redeem for All Boosts (15 minutes)

VOID—Redeem for a Void Star Shine Pet

CHEST—Redeem for a Chest Pet

UPDATE27—Redeem for x2 Luck Boost (15 minutes)

MINI—Redeem for a Charged Dominus Pet

200KVISITS—Redeem for an x2 Click Boost (10 minutes)

28KMEMBERS—Redeem for an x2 Luck Boost (10 minutes)

TINYGEM—Redeem for a Tiny Gem Pet and 1.5k Gems

YOUTUBE—Redeem for a YouTube Play Button Pet

BUG FIXES—Redeem for a Cool Hammer Pet

2KLIKES—Redeem for an x2 Click Boost (15 minutes) and an x3 Hatch Boost (five minutes)

B4N—Redeem for Havoc Hammer Pet

500KVISITS—Redeem for a 500K Pet

THANKYOU—Redeem for all boosts (five minutes)

600KVISITS—Redeem for a free +1 Egg Boost

UPDATE10—Redeem for a Havoc Flame Pet

HELL—Redeem for a Mini Hell Demon Pet

10KFAVORITES—Redeem for an x2 Luck Boost

100KMEMBERS—Redeem for an x2 Luck Boost

UPDATE13—Redeem for a Shiny Pet Boost (five minutes)

1MVISITS—Redeem for free Boosts

CELEBRATE—Redeem for a Party Hat Pet

PATRIOT—Redeem for free Boosts

FIREWORKS—Redeem for an American Flag Pet

How to claim Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023

1. First, go to the game.

2. Click on the Twitter logo to open the code dialog box.

3. Type the active codes in the text field given.

4. Click on ‘Claim'. That's it. You have successfully redeemed the codes.

