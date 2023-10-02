Icon
Home Gaming News Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more

Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more

If you’re looking to get onto Roblox, check out the top 5 games to play, including the likes of Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more.

By: HT TECH
Oct 02 2023, 14:18 IST
Jailbreak in Roblox puts you in the shoes of either cops or thieves. Know details. (Roblox)

Roblox has become one of the most popular platforms in the world of gaming in recent years. Unlike traditional games, Roblox allows players to create their own games and put them on its platform for others to enjoy. This removes mundaneness and enables players to play a vast variety of games without getting bored. Roblox was recently released on the Meta Quest 3 and is rumored to arrive on PlayStation consoles in the near future. If you're looking to get onto Roblox, check out the top 5 games to play among the likes of Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more.

1. Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! is a role-playing game (RPG) where players can adopt pets such as Angel Fish, Cats, Arctic Reindeer, and Ancient Dragon, and build their homes. Pets are classified into 5 categories - Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and Legendary. Players can trade pets, and even purchase them in the game. Other activities include carrying out hobbies, trying potions, making neons, dressing up your avatar, and more.

2. Survive the Killer

Inspired by Friday the 13th, Survive the Killer can be both, a hide-and-seek game or a hack-and-slash adventure, depending on the choice you make. Players can choose to be a survivor where they must hide from the killer, while also saving their teammates, ultimately escaping together. On the other hand, as a killer, you must hunt down as many players as you can!

3. Animal Simulator

Animal Simulator in Roblox lets you take over the lives of animals. It is a 3D role-playing game (RPG) where you can choose to fight with other animals, interact with them, form packs or groups, or simply do nothing at all and just chill. In Animal Simulator, players can choose from a variety of animals such as Lions, Tigers, Hyenas, and more. Each animal comes with its distinct characteristics.

4. Jailbreak

Jailbreak puts you in the shoes of either cops or thieves. As thieves, players must dodge the police while attempting robberies. But if you play as the cop, your job is to stop them before they attempt the loot. Players can team up with their friends to carry out heists or catch the ones doing them.

5. Murder Mystery 2

As the name suggests, Murder Mystery 2 is a whodunnit game where players can choose from three roles - Innocents, Sheriff, or the Murderer. As an innocent bystander, you must run and hide from the murderer. If you assume the role of Sheriff, it is your duty to catch and take down the killer before more murders are committed. As the murderer, you must kill everyone while avoiding the Sheriff's suspicions.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 14:16 IST
