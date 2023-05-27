Home Gaming News WOW! BGMI release date announced; THIS is when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again

WOW! BGMI release date announced; THIS is when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again

BGMI release date has been officially announced! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again on both Android and iOS.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 27 2023, 13:00 IST
BGMI
View all Images
BGMI release date has finally been announced. (BGMI)

Ever since it was announced that the popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be making a comeback, gamers have been desperately waiting for its return. Over the week, we have heard many rumors but finally, we know the date when the game will finally be back. Krafton has released a statement revealing the BGMI release date on Play Store as well as when the game will be playable again. Check the details below.

In a statement, Krafton said, “(BGMI), India's most loved battle royale title is available to preload from today, 27th May for ALL Android users. The game, however, will be playable from 29th May onwards only. As for iOS users, the game will be available for download and play from May 29th 2023”.

Battlegrounds Mobile India to return 

There have been a lot of speculations ever since Krafton announced that the game would be back. Some reports suggested that the earlier ban on the game is being lifted temporarily for three months during which it would be under the watchful eyes of the regulators. After this period, if the game is found to not violate any guidelines, it will be allowed to return permanently. 

Some other reports suggested that the game might have to add a timer to restrict players to a certain number of hours per day, while some also reported that the game may remove ‘blood' altogether. 

At the moment, it is not known how true these claims are, but once the game is available to play on May 29, things would be clearer.

BGMI was banned 10 months ago on July 28, 2022 by the government of India. The game has finally received the green light to make a comeback to the Indian mobile gaming scene. The game will be available on both Android and iOS, although iPhone users will have to wait till May 29 to be able to download the game. 

First Published Date: 27 May, 10:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets