 Gionee Ctrl V5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee CTRL V5

    Gionee CTRL V5

    Gionee CTRL V5 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,248 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee CTRL V5 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee CTRL V5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21242/heroimage/gionee-ctrl-v5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21242/images/Design/gionee-ctrl-v5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,248
    8 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Ctrl V5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 324 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 14.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 324 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 14.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 4 x Digital Zoom 1 x Optical Zoom Face detection
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 134.5 mm
    • Black, White
    • 67.7 mm
    • 103.5 grams
    Display
    • LCD
    • 66.72 %
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 234 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 29, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • CTRL V5
    • No
    • Gionee
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Gionee Ctrl V5