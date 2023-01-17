 Gionee A1 Lite Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee A1 Lite

    Gionee A1 Lite

    Gionee A1 Lite is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee A1 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Gionee A1 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30856/heroimage/118264-v1-gionee-a1-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30856/images/Design/118264-v1-gionee-a1-lite-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30856/images/Design/118264-v1-gionee-a1-lite-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30856/images/Design/118264-v1-gionee-a1-lite-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30856/images/Design/118264-v1-gionee-a1-lite-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    32 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    20 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    32 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee A1 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 20 MP
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 161.3 grams
    • 150.5 mm
    • Black, Gold, Red
    • 8 mm
    • 74.4 mm
    Display
    • 277 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 69 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • August 10, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • Amigo UI
    • Gionee
    • A1 Lite
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6753
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 24 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee A1 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee A1 Lite in India?

    Gionee A1 Lite price in India at 8,449 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee A1 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Gionee A1 Lite?

    How long does the Gionee A1 Lite last?

    What is the Gionee A1 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee A1 Lite Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee A1 Lite