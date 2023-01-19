 Gionee Elife S6 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Elife S6

    Gionee Elife S6 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3150 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife S6 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife S6 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Gionee Elife S6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 3150 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3150 mAh
    • Up to 384 Hours(3G) / Up to 430 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 384 Hours(3G) / Up to 430 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 74.6 mm
    • 147 grams
    • Gold, Silver
    • 6.9 mm
    • 151.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • AMOLED
    • 73.42 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Elife S6
    • February 3, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Amigo UI
    • Gionee
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Head: 0.192 W/kg, Body: 0.119 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 23 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Gionee Elife S6 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Elife S6 in India?

    Gionee Elife S6 price in India at 17,059 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3150 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Elife S6?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Elife S6?

    How long does the Gionee Elife S6 last?

    What is the Gionee Elife S6 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Elife S6 Waterproof?

    View More

    Gionee Elife S6