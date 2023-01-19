Gionee Elife S6 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Gionee Elife S6 Gionee Elife S6 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3150 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife S6 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife S6 now with free delivery.