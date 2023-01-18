 Gionee M5 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee M5 Lite

    Gionee M5 Lite is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 13,050 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee M5 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Gionee M5 Lite now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Gionee M5 Lite Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Gold, Grey
    • 143 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.5 mm
    • 181 grams
    • 69.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 68.79 %
    • Yes
    • 294 ppi
    • 16:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • No
    • January 11, 2016 (Official)
    • Amigo UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • M5 Lite
    • Gionee
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    • Head: 0.375 W/kg, Body: 0.535 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 23.5 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee M5 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee M5 Lite in India?

    Gionee M5 Lite price in India at 12,655 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee M5 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Gionee M5 Lite?

    How long does the Gionee M5 Lite last?

    What is the Gionee M5 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee M5 Lite Waterproof?

    View More

    Gionee M5 Lite