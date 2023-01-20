Gionee M5 Lite Cdma Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Gionee M5 Lite CDMA Gionee M5 Lite CDMA is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 13,649 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee M5 Lite CDMA from HT Tech. Buy Gionee M5 Lite CDMA now with free delivery.