 Gionee M5 Lite Cdma Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee M5 Lite CDMA

    Gionee M5 Lite CDMA

    Gionee M5 Lite CDMA is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 13,649 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee M5 Lite CDMA from HT Tech. Buy Gionee M5 Lite CDMA now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28067/heroimage/gionee-m5-lite-cdma-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28067/images/Design/gionee-m5-lite-cdma-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,649
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,649
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee M5 Lite Cdma Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 183 grams
    • Gold, Grey
    • 8.5 mm
    • 143 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 69.9 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 68.79 %
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Gionee
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • M5 Lite CDMA
    • April 13, 2016 (Official)
    • Amigo UI
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: CDMA 800 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee M5 Lite Cdma FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee M5 Lite Cdma in India?

    Gionee M5 Lite Cdma price in India at 11,349 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee M5 Lite Cdma?

    How many colors are available in Gionee M5 Lite Cdma?

    How long does the Gionee M5 Lite Cdma last?

    What is the Gionee M5 Lite Cdma Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee M5 Lite Cdma Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee M5 Lite Cdma