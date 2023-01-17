 Gionee Gpad G3 4gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee GPad G3 4GB

    Gionee GPad G3 4GB

    Gionee GPad G3 4GB is a Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,749 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee GPad G3 4GB from HT Tech. Buy Gionee GPad G3 4GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18967/heroimage/gionee-gpad-g3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18967/images/Design/gionee-gpad-g3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18967/images/Design/gionee-gpad-g3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,749
    4 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2250 mAh
    Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,749
    4 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    5 MP
    2250 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Gpad G3 4gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2250 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 2250 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 79.5 mm
    • 157.7 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 178 ppi
    • 66.36 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • October 5, 2013 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • GPad G3
    • No
    • Gionee
    • Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 7.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee Gpad G3 4gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Gpad G3 4Gb in India?

    Gionee Gpad G3 4Gb price in India at 10,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 2250 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Gpad G3 4Gb?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Gpad G3 4Gb?

    What is the Gionee Gpad G3 4Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Gpad G3 4Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee Gpad G3 4gb