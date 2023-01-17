 Gionee S11 Lite Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee S11 Lite

    Gionee S11 Lite is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 13,500 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3030 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee S11 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Gionee S11 Lite now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,500
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3030 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,500
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3030 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Gionee S11 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 3030 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3030 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 7.8 mm
    • 72.6 mm
    • 141 grams
    • Black, Gold, Dark Blue
    • 153.8 mm
    Display
    • 282 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 18:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 75.09 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • S11 Lite
    • Gionee
    • April 26, 2018 (Official)
    • Amigo UI
    • Yes
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 505
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Gionee S11 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee S11 Lite in India?

    Gionee S11 Lite price in India at 6,047 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3030 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee S11 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Gionee S11 Lite?

    What is the Gionee S11 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee S11 Lite Waterproof?

    Gionee S11 Lite