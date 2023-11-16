 Good One Thar - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Good One Thar

Good One Thar is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Good One Thar from HT Tech. Buy Good One Thar now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹1,299
32 MB
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
2 MP
2500 mAh
32 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Good One Thar Price in India

The starting price for the Good One Thar in India is Rs. 1,299.  This is the Good One Thar base model with 32 MB ...Read More

The starting price for the Good One Thar in India is Rs. 1,299.  This is the Good One Thar base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Royal Blue.

Good One Thar

(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black, Royal Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Good One Thar Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2500 mAh
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 2 MP
Battery
  • 2500 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • 2 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
  • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
Design
  • Black, Royal Blue
Display
  • TFT
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 167 ppi
General
  • September 25, 2023 (Official)
  • Good
Multimedia
  • Torch Light
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 32 MB
Sensors
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 32 MB
Good One Thar Competitors
₹1,199
Check Details
Good One Thar Gfive Rose
Forme Mini 11
₹1,149
Check Details
Good One Thar Forme Mini 11
SSKY S60 Max
₹1,149
Check Details
Good One Thar Ssky S60 Max
Karbonn K140
Good One Thar Karbonn K140

    Good One Thar