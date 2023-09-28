Amazon kickstarter deals: From, LG to Bosch, get up to 60% off on home appliances and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is around the corner, and to kickstart the proceedings, the e-commerce giant has launched its dazzling "Kickstarter Deals Sale" with irresistible offers on a wide array of products. From hefty discounts on smartphones to jaw-dropping bargains on appliances with up to 60% off, this event is set to electrify shoppers looking for great deals on electronics and accessories. What's more, if you're an SBI Debit or Credit cardholder, you can enjoy an extra 10% instant discount. Plus, the convenience of No Cost EMI and Exchange offers sweetens the pot. Don't wait for the main event; these Kickstarter deals are here to ensure you save big, right now!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 promises to be a shopping extravaganza. However, even before the grand sale kicks off, you can dive into incredible discounts on top-tier home appliances. Moreover, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, expect enticing exchange and cashback offers to make your shopping experience even more delightful. Prime members, as always, will have the privilege of early access to these Amazon deals.

Here's some of the unbeatable offers on home appliances:

1. LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

Unleash your inner chef with the LG 28 Liter Convection Microwave- your perfect kitchen companion! This sleek, black microwave is designed to elevate your culinary skills, whether you're a seasoned chef or just starting out. Ideal for large families seeking both convenience and style. Now available at Rs.16,990, a huge 29% discount.

2. Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GI01

Enjoy a 10% discount on this Bosch dishwasher, tailored for Indian kitchens with 13 place settings. It's a rare gem that efficiently handles greasy utensils and even works with half loads. It is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 41,990, a 26% off from its original price.

3. Bajaj GX-8 750W Mixer Grinder

Elevate your kitchen game with this exceptional mixer grinder from Bajaj, featuring three jars and a pristine white finish. Known for its motor overload protection, ergonomic jar handles, LED indicator, and high-performance blending. It is now available at a whopping discount of 60%, which means you can grab it just for Rs. 2,599.

4. HAVELLS Fabio 1250 W Steam Iron

Steaming perfection awaits with this Havells steam iron, boasting dimensions of 12.1 x 13.8 x 27.1 cm and a stylish blue hue. It comes equipped with a 230 ml water tank and an impressive 10 g/min steaming rate at maximum setting. The original price is Rs. 1795, but you can make it yours for just Rs. 997, saving a massive 44% off.

5. Panasonic 1.5-ton Five-Star Inverter Split AC

Amazon has an unbeatable deal on this Panasonic air conditioner, now available at just Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 54,500). Grab a coupon discount of Rs. 2,000 and take advantage of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 5,270. This Wi-Fi-enabled AC works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant through smart voice controls, operates without a stabilizer, and offers customized sleep profiles.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is your golden ticket to snagging these incredible deals on home appliances. Don't miss out – mark your calendars and gear up for a shopping extravaganza that promises massive savings.

