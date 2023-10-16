Icon
Amazon sale 2023: Big discounts rolled out on smart printers; check other offers too

In case you are looking for a smart printer, then just check out the big discounts raining down during the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 19:08 IST
During the Amazon sale 2023, you can get huge discounts on smart printers. (Amazon)

Amazon sale 2023: If you want to gift yourself a smart printer this festive season, now is the time. Amazon is offering enticing deals on electronic products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. There is a huge discount available on printers. We have prepared a list of feature-filled smart printers. Take a look and choose according to your needs:

Brother DCP-T525W Printer:

Brother DCP-T525W printer is currently available on Amazon sale at an attractive 25 percent discount. It is priced at Rs.13399, down from its original Rs.17790. You can enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 when using an SBI Credit Card for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

This printer boasts an impressive range of features, including Wi-Fi connectivity for easy wireless printing, and it can handle printing, scanning, and copying tasks with ease. It supports both color and monochrome printing and features a flatbed scanner with a high resolution of up to 19,200 x 19,200 dpi.

B0B5XRRR5B-1

HP Smart Tank 585 AIO Printer:

HP Smart Tank 585 AIO is available during the Amazon sale at a 17 percent discount, reducing the price to Rs.14799 from Rs.17828. To sweeten the deal further, there's an extra Rs.250 instant discount on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.3000. The HP Smart Tank 585 is an ink tank printer that combines functionality as a printer, scanner, and copier, making it a versatile choice for both home and office use.

B0BNV9QP8J-2

Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One Printer:

For those seeking an affordable yet efficient printing solution, the Canon PIXMA E4570 is available during the Amazon sale at a 19 percent discount, and is now priced at Rs.7799, down from Rs.9625.You can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 when using an SBI Credit Card for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. The PIXMA E4570 is an inkjet printer that provides a wide range of functions, including printing, scanning, copying, and faxing. It supports both color and monochrome printing, and you can connect it to your devices via Wi-Fi or USB. Its compatibility extends to various operating systems, including Windows and macOS, making it a versatile choice for different users.

B09F5Z694W-3

Epson EcoTank L3252 Printer:

If you're looking for an eco-friendly printing option, the Epson EcoTank L3252 is a fantastic choice. This printer is available on Amazon at a 19 percent discount, and is now priced at Rs.14499, down from Rs.17999. Users can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. The Epson EcoTank L3252 is known for its economical and environmentally friendly Heat-Free technology. It offers low-cost per page printing and comes with the convenience of duplex printing. With smart Wi-Fi and app integration, this printer simplifies your printing tasks.

B09KGV4PYS-4

HPRT MT800 Carbon Tape Printer:

The HPRT MT800 Carbon Tape Printer is perfect for those on the go. It's currently available during the Amazon sale at a 20 percent discount, and is priced at Rs.18945, down from Rs.23680. When you make a purchase with an SBI Credit Card EMI transaction with a minimum value of Rs.5000, you can enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1500. The MT800 is compact and highly portable, making it suitable for business professionals who need to print on the move. It uses thermal transfer printing, eliminating the need for ink cartridges.

B0BR7N4BWF-5

Don't miss the opportunity to save on these essential devices while the Amazon Great Indian Festival lasts.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 19:08 IST
