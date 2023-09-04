Home Home Appliances News Haier to Whirlpool, here are top 5 refrigerators with huge discounts on Amazon

Haier to Whirlpool, here are top 5 refrigerators with huge discounts on Amazon

Haier, LG to Godrej, Amazon is offering hefty discounts on these top 5 branded refrigerators.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 15:37 IST
Best 5 Side-By-Side Refrigerator deals on Amazon; get up to 48% discount
Godrej 564 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator: Amazon is offering 39% initial discount on this Godrej Side-By-Side Refrigerator making its price fall from Rs. 90000 to Rs. 54990. You can further reduce the price by the exchange deal where you get up to Rs.1210 off. The Frost-Free Refrigerator comes with Auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up.
1/5 Godrej 564 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator: Amazon is offering 39% initial discount on this Godrej Side-By-Side Refrigerator making its price fall from Rs. 90000 to Rs. 54990. You can further reduce the price by the exchange deal where you get up to Rs.1210 off. The Frost-Free Refrigerator comes with Auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators: Amazon is offering 38% initial discount on Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators which reduces its price to Rs. 64990 from Rs. 103990. The refrigerator’s price can be further reduced by applying an exchange offer available where you can get up to Rs. 1210 off. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator: Amazon is offering 37% initial discount on LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator making its price fall to Rs. 75990 from Rs. 120699. Amazon is offering an exchange offer of Rs. 5210 too, which can further reduce the price of the refrigerator. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Midea 482 L Side by Side Refrigerator: On you will be getting up to 43% initial discount making the price of the refrigerator fall to Rs. 39990 from Rs. 69990. While you can further reduce the price of the refrigerator by applying for an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs.1210 off. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Hisense 670 L Inverter French Door Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator: On Hisense 670 L Inverter French Door Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator you can get up to 48% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 79990 from Rs. 154990. You can also get an exchange offer of Rs. 1210. (Amazon)
Get a great refrigerator at a very low price on Amazon courtesy standout discounts.
View all Images
Get a great refrigerator at a very low price on Amazon courtesy standout discounts. (Amazon)

The refrigerator is an all-weather household aid, as you can store food items securely there for days without worrying about them getting spoiled. If you are looking to replace your old refrigerator with a new one but waiting for a perfect deal then don't take too long as these Amazon deals on refrigerators are there for a limited time only. Here are the five best Amazon deals on exclusive branded refrigerators.

1. Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator.

B0BTHLCK15-1

This 2023 model refrigerator is available on Amazon with a 27% initial discount reducing the price to Rs. 10990 from Rs. 14990. This fridge comes with 1 year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.

2. Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

B0BR3XFWKD-2

This Samsung refrigerator can be yours for just Rs. 17890 instead of Rs. 24999 on Amazon with a 28% initial discount. This Samsung refrigerator comes with 1 Year of a comprehensive warranty and 20 years of warranty on the digital inverter compressor

3. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

B08X72GY5Q-3

Amazon is offering a 30% initial discount making its price reduce to Rs. 25990 from Rs. 37099. This refrigerator is suitable for small families and bachelors. You get 1 year warranty on the product, and 10 years on the compressor.

4. Godrej 180 L 5-Star Single Door Refrigerator.

B0BVZR7BHC-4

Amazon is offering a 36 % initial discount which reduces the price of the Godrej refrigerator from Rs. 24990 to Rs. 15990. It comes with an energy-efficient inverter compressor, which is not only quieter but also a variable speed compressor, as it adjusts the cooling as per the refrigerator operation.

5. Whirlpool 260 L 5-Star Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator.

B07NBZSVCL-5

On Amazon, you can get this refrigerator for just Rs. 27200 instead of Rs. 36300 with a 25% initial discount. This is a 330-litre refrigerator, which is suitable for a medium-sized family

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 15:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets