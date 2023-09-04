Haier to Whirlpool, here are top 5 refrigerators with huge discounts on Amazon

The refrigerator is an all-weather household aid, as you can store food items securely there for days without worrying about them getting spoiled. If you are looking to replace your old refrigerator with a new one but waiting for a perfect deal then don't take too long as these Amazon deals on refrigerators are there for a limited time only. Here are the five best Amazon deals on exclusive branded refrigerators.

1. Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator.

B0BTHLCK15-1

This 2023 model refrigerator is available on Amazon with a 27% initial discount reducing the price to Rs. 10990 from Rs. 14990. This fridge comes with 1 year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.

2. Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

B0BR3XFWKD-2

This Samsung refrigerator can be yours for just Rs. 17890 instead of Rs. 24999 on Amazon with a 28% initial discount. This Samsung refrigerator comes with 1 Year of a comprehensive warranty and 20 years of warranty on the digital inverter compressor

3. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

B08X72GY5Q-3

Amazon is offering a 30% initial discount making its price reduce to Rs. 25990 from Rs. 37099. This refrigerator is suitable for small families and bachelors. You get 1 year warranty on the product, and 10 years on the compressor.

4. Godrej 180 L 5-Star Single Door Refrigerator.

B0BVZR7BHC-4

Amazon is offering a 36 % initial discount which reduces the price of the Godrej refrigerator from Rs. 24990 to Rs. 15990. It comes with an energy-efficient inverter compressor, which is not only quieter but also a variable speed compressor, as it adjusts the cooling as per the refrigerator operation.

5. Whirlpool 260 L 5-Star Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator.

B07NBZSVCL-5

On Amazon, you can get this refrigerator for just Rs. 27200 instead of Rs. 36300 with a 25% initial discount. This is a 330-litre refrigerator, which is suitable for a medium-sized family