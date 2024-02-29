 HP introduces new OfficeJet Pro printers tailored for SMBs in India | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances News HP introduces new OfficeJet Pro printers tailored for SMBs in India

HP introduces new OfficeJet Pro printers tailored for SMBs in India

HP unveils a comprehensive range of OfficeJet Pro printers aimed at addressing the printing requirements of SMBs in India. With innovative features, enhanced user experience, and a focus on sustainability, the revamped series aims to boost productivity across diverse work environments.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 19:45 IST
OfficeJet Pro
HP introduces new OfficeJet Pro printers tailored for SMBs in India
OfficeJet Pro
HP introduces new OfficeJet Pro printers tailored for SMBs in India

HP has unveiled a new lineup of OfficeJet Pro printers tailored specifically to address the printing needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India. This refreshed series boasts the latest advancements in printing technology, aiming to provide reliable, convenient, and sustainable solutions to enhance productivity across various work settings, including home offices, traditional offices, or creative studios.

The revamped OfficeJet Pro series introduces an array of features designed to cater to the demands of today's fast-paced business environment. Notable enhancements include wide-format business Inkjet printers with P3 color support, ensuring precise and vibrant color reproduction for media sizes up to A3. Additionally, the series prioritizes user experience with larger touch screens and a modern interface, facilitating seamless navigation for users.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In line with HP's commitment to sustainability, the OfficeJet Pro series incorporates up to 45% recycled plastic, contributing to eco-friendly practices. Furthermore, HP introduces the HP 938/925 Original Ink Cartridges, which not only meet consumer printing needs with professional-quality output but also offer enhanced recycling options for a more sustainable future.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director of Printing Systems at HP India, emphasizes the company's dedication to supporting the evolving SMB landscape in India. He highlights the series' features such as A3 printing capabilities, large touch screens, integrated security, and connectivity, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of SMBs and hybrid workers in the country.

The OfficeJet Pro series integrates cloud solutions, HP SmartApp, and HP Wolf Security, providing users with enhanced connectivity and security features. For instance, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 and 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series cater to professionals like planners, designers, architects, and engineers, offering true-to-screen printing with a 25% wider color range than sRGB and compatibility with various project requirements up to A3 in size.

Furthermore, HP offers the OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series, targeting corporate businesses, branch offices, and hybrid workforces, with features such as automatic document feeder, double-sided printing, and scanning capabilities. Similarly, the OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series aims to provide individuals working from home with flexibility and innovative technology to accomplish tasks efficiently, all while embracing eco-conscious choices.

The pricing and availability details for each series are provided, offering SMBs and individual users options that suit their specific printing needs and budget constraints.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 19:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets