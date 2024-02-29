HP introduces new OfficeJet Pro printers tailored for SMBs in India

HP has unveiled a new lineup of OfficeJet Pro printers tailored specifically to address the printing needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India. This refreshed series boasts the latest advancements in printing technology, aiming to provide reliable, convenient, and sustainable solutions to enhance productivity across various work settings, including home offices, traditional offices, or creative studios.

The revamped OfficeJet Pro series introduces an array of features designed to cater to the demands of today's fast-paced business environment. Notable enhancements include wide-format business Inkjet printers with P3 color support, ensuring precise and vibrant color reproduction for media sizes up to A3. Additionally, the series prioritizes user experience with larger touch screens and a modern interface, facilitating seamless navigation for users.

In line with HP's commitment to sustainability, the OfficeJet Pro series incorporates up to 45% recycled plastic, contributing to eco-friendly practices. Furthermore, HP introduces the HP 938/925 Original Ink Cartridges, which not only meet consumer printing needs with professional-quality output but also offer enhanced recycling options for a more sustainable future.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director of Printing Systems at HP India, emphasizes the company's dedication to supporting the evolving SMB landscape in India. He highlights the series' features such as A3 printing capabilities, large touch screens, integrated security, and connectivity, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of SMBs and hybrid workers in the country.

The OfficeJet Pro series integrates cloud solutions, HP SmartApp, and HP Wolf Security, providing users with enhanced connectivity and security features. For instance, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 and 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series cater to professionals like planners, designers, architects, and engineers, offering true-to-screen printing with a 25% wider color range than sRGB and compatibility with various project requirements up to A3 in size.

Furthermore, HP offers the OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series, targeting corporate businesses, branch offices, and hybrid workforces, with features such as automatic document feeder, double-sided printing, and scanning capabilities. Similarly, the OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series aims to provide individuals working from home with flexibility and innovative technology to accomplish tasks efficiently, all while embracing eco-conscious choices.

The pricing and availability details for each series are provided, offering SMBs and individual users options that suit their specific printing needs and budget constraints.

